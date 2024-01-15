What are the most effective activities for improving memory?

Amnesia has a negative impact on daily life, which is why when it is detected that it hinders normal development, it is essential to consult a health professional (illustrative image Infobae)

memory loss Affects many aspects of daily life. While it’s common to forget a few things from time to time, there are a few things you should keep in mind. There are certain factors that can contribute to preventing the condition from worsening, which is why it is essential keep your mind sharp And take care of it in the best way possible, according to experts Mayo Clinic.

physical activity necessary, because it stimulates Communication Systems And, hence, blood flows throughout the body. Most importantly, this factor also influences Brain and keeps it oxygenated, which helps prevent deterioration,

He Department of Health and Human Services The United States recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week. is ideal Dose Activity Throughout the Week Mayo Clinic experts point out the benefits the body can enjoy every day.

We must train not only the body, but also the organ responsible for our memory: Brain, any action that requires a intellectual laborSuch as reading, doing crossword puzzles, learning new languages, or playing an instrument, Stimulates the brain and keeps it active,

Another factor that helps preserve neuronal well-being relationships with other people, The best thing would be to do these tasks with friends and loved ones as well as other people. Joining conversations and spending time with others Helps reduce stress levels and deal with depressionWhich usually degrades the quality of memory.

There is an essential advice from experts get organized, Whether with an agenda, calendar or notes (paper or electronic), writing down the tasks to be completed for the day makes it easier to schedule time for each task. Mark task as completed In addition to assisting in monitoring, also contributes to day-to-day planning what to do next, There is another trick Don’t do too many things at the same timeA single action is better until it is finished.

brain needs rest To function correctly, as it not only allows you to start the next day with energy, but also has essential physiological processes that only occur during rest. This is why it’s so important to have a good nighttime routine and go to bed early. Get 7 to 9 hours of sleep without any interruption, The Mayo Clinic warns, “If snoring is interrupting your sleep, contact your health care professional; it may be a sign of a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea.” At the same time Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The United States has warned that lack of sleep can affect memory.

This also Eat Affects positively or negatively, as the United States warns, because “the human brain represents only 2% of body weight, but 20% of its metabolic load (1-3), and compared to muscle 10 times more expensive per gram.” Housed in the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information. This is why it is recommended to consume fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat meat. As a protest, Discourage alcohol consumption Which “can cause confusion and memory loss.”

In addition to maintaining healthy habits, it is essential fight any chronic disease which is transmitted, such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes; In addition to those that affect mental health, such as Depression, this has to be done With follow-up from a professional, The Mayo Clinic warns, “If memory loss affects your ability to perform daily activities, if you notice your memory is getting worse, or if a family member or friend is worried about you, seek help.” It is especially important to take.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia, which currently affects more than 55 million people worldwide, is “a syndrome that causes a decline in memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to carry out daily activities. Is.” That’s why the highest international health body warns that dementia manifests itself early. changes in mood or behaviorDue to this memory problems As it progresses.

initial symptoms This includes forgetfulness, difficulty finding one’s way, etc. Problems to solve everyday situations, They are often together mood swings, like anxiety or sadness. condition, which worsens over timeVaries depending on the causes and the person’s previous health condition, increasing the need for help with personal care, Dementia affects each person differently, but can eventually lead to loss of recognition of loved ones, problems with mobility, etc. aggressive behavior, they are listed from WHO. That is why, when identifying some of these symptoms, it is highly It is important to consult a professional.