what are the next marvel movies?

Last week, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” debuted in theaters, officially opening Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introducing the big bad from the “Multiverse Saga”: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

However, there are still many pieces missing in this immense puzzle and soon new films will hit the big screen to continue the story, such as “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”, which opens in May of this year, and “The Marvels”, second movie of captain marvel (brie larson), scheduled for November. Check it out below what are the next movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (May 4, 2023 in Brazilian theaters)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” should end the trilogy with the original heroes and give way to new characters (Photo: Disclosure / Marvel Studios)

We never know what to expect from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, do we? What matters is that we will have a new one soon and, if it maintains the level of the previous ones, we are sure that it will be amazing. Too bad this might be the last time we see the team together in theaters…

“As Marvels” (November 10, 2023 in Brazilian theaters)

Captain Marvel will reunite with Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau in “As Marvels”, the heroine’s second film (Photo: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

After Kamala Khan debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Ms. Marvel”, a Disney+ series, the character will join her idol, the captain marvel, in “As Marvels”, the heroine’s second film. The film will also feature Monica Rambeauwhich was present in the previous film and, in its adult version, returned in “WandaVision”.

“Captain America: New World Order” (May 2, 2024 in Brazilian theaters)

Sam Wilson is the new Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Photo: Playback/Marvel Studios)

Leaves steve rogersgoes into Sam Wilson: the ex-Hawk raised the shield captain America at the end of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, he assumed the identity of the hero and, soon, he will win a film to call his own.

“Thunderbolts” (July 25, 2024 in Brazilian theaters)

“Thunderbolts” was officially announced during San Diego Comic Con 2022 (Photo: Playback/Marvel Studios)

Not much is known yet about the Marvel Cinematic Universe anti-hero movie – which will wrap up Phase 5 of the franchise – but “Thunderbolts” should bring together characters like red guardian, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Trainer, Abominable, US agent It is winter soldier on an incredible adventure.

“Blade” (September 5, 2024 in Brazilian theaters)

Blade will gain new life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the skin of Mahershala Ali (Photo: Disclosure / Marvel Studios)

remember Wesley Snipes in “Blade: The Vampire Slayer”? In 1998, ten years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, the hero ended up in theaters. Now, Blade returns in a new guise, played by Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.

“Deadpool 3” (7 November 2024 in theaters)

In addition to introducing Marvel’s fan-favorite mercenary into the franchise, “Deadpool 3” will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

One of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Deadpool 3” will not only officially introduce the mercenary to the franchise, but will also bring Hugh Jackman again how Wolverine, even after the actor announced the retirement of the character. Anxious?

“Fantastic Four” (February 13, 2025 in Brazilian theaters)

Will John Krasinski return to live Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie? (Photo: Playback/Marvel Studios)

We saw Reed Richards in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, but soon the entire Fantastic Four should appear on the big screen. We just don’t know how yet, but we’re looking forward to the feature’s premiere in February 2025 to understand everything!

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (May 1, 2025 in Brazilian theaters)

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” should show the Avengers facing the villain Kang the Conqueror (Photo: Disclosure / Marvel Studios)

Kang the Conqueror was featured in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and his participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe should extend for a long time, transforming the villain into a “new Thanos”, who reigned during the “Infinity Saga”. The first Avengers meeting, in the current phase of the franchise, will take place in 2025 and will adapt the arc “The Kang Dynasty”, with the heroes trying one last offensive against Kang.

“Avengers: Secret Wars” (April 30, 2026 in Brazilian theaters)

“Avengers: Secret Wars” promises to be an even bigger spectacle than “Avengers: Endgame” (Photo: Handout/Marvel Studios)

To end the “Multiverse Saga” with a flourish, one of Marvel’s biggest crossovers, “Secret Wars”, will hit the big screen. Just like “Avengers: Endgame”, the new film should bring together many heroes presented throughout the saga – and there will be many, as Marvel will bring the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts and, possibly, the X-Men to its Cinematic Universe in brief. It will be an event!

“Armor War” (No release date set)

War Machine will replace Iron Man as the protagonist of the “Armor War” series, adapted from the notorious comic book arc (Disclosure/Marvel Studios)

Another notorious arc of the comics is “Armor War”, which was going to be adapted into a Disney+ series, but was turned into a movie. So far, the only information we have is that War machine will lead the story, since the Iron Man he died. However, can we dream of a special participation by Iron heartwho debuted in the franchise in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”?

“Spider-Man 4” (No release date set)

Even without a defined premiere date, a new Spider-Man film is in development and will start a new trilogy of the hero (Photo: Reproduction / Sony Pictures)

After a spectacular finale to the first trilogy of Spider manwe shouldn’t say goodbye too soon to Peter parker and a new film is already in the works to continue the beloved hero’s story. Kevin Feigepresident of Marvel Studios, even stated that the new film already has a defined plot.

“The Mutants” (No premiere date set)

Fans are eager to see mutants like Wolverine inserted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Photo: Reproduction/20th Century Studios)

Mutants are already starting to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there have even been rumors about the possibility of them winning a movie, called “The Mutants”. However, Marvel still hasn’t given a peep about the future of the heroes in the franchise – beyond the return of the Wolverine in “Deapool 3” – and we can only wait.

