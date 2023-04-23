What are the streamers that earn the most money in the world?

Twitch has become the leading entertainment channel for teens, youth, and adults around the world. This platform, focused on broadcasting live video game competitions, became very popular during the pandemic, when it achieved its record number of viewing hours since its founding in 2011. Many of its content creators, most of them from YouTube, have found on Twitch a fishing ground of audiences, followers and subscribers, who bring them a good amount of monthly income.

The 6 most influential streamers in the world

Twitch users can support the channel of their streamer favorite by subscribing by paying a fee that ranges between 5 and 25 euros per month. This subscriber condition allows them access to exclusive content and another series of advantages over other users. So who are the streamers Who earn the most money with this platform in the world?

1.Kaicenat

With 86,821 active subscribers, this 22-year-old is the streamer most popular in the world, according to data from twitchtracker.com. Kaicenat rose to fame on YouTube with his prank videos, street interviews, and short documentaries, and was also a pioneer in making short-form videos for Instagram.

2.xQc

Félix Lengyel, known for his nickname xQc, is a former professional eSports player. After winning the Overwatch video game world championship for three consecutive years, between 2017 and 2019, this Canadian opened up to the world of streaming. He currently has 68,719 subscribers on Twitch.

3. Hasan Abi

If there is a jarring note in the list of the highest paid on Twitch, then this is Hasan Doğan Piker. HasAnabi is a journalist and product of Turkish origin who has managed to sneak his video editorials among the most viewed on the platform. His coverage of the 2020 United States elections was followed by hundreds of thousands of viewers and, among other logos, he has managed to raise $200,000 for those affected by the war in Ukraine. He has 66,538 subscribers.

4. GAULES

Alexandra “Gaules” Borba is another Brazilian eSports player who has made a big splash thanks to Twitch. More than 56,000 subscribers make up her ‘tribe’, who do not lose detail of their streams playing Counter Strike, his experience training other players, or his philanthropic works.

5. NICKMERCS

Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff is the most recognized millennial on the platform with 39,700 active subscribers. Its contents range from mainstream games such as Fornite or Call of Duty to others with a markedly comic tone.

6.IBAI

We have to go down a few places on the list to find the first streamer in the Hispanic sphere. Ibai Llanos has managed to gather more than 39,000 subscribers on his channel thanks to his eSports broadcasts, events such as The evening of the year and the Chimes, or his interviews with sports stars like Leo Messi or Gerard Piqué.