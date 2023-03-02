what are they and why are they so popular?

eSports are no longer very different from traditional sports. These esports feature professional players, organized leagues, world events, and millions of fans.

What started as a hobby for many fans has become a profession. In addition, they are backed by a global professional industry.

In 2021, these electronic sports they billed more than a billion dollars, according to data provided by Newzoo. In addition, the forecast of this consultancy specialized in video games for 2022 and 2023 is for a strong increase, with Asia and the United States being the leaders of the sector, while, in Europe, Spain is positioned among the countries with the highest penetration in the market.

This growth comes not only from the use of the smartphone, but also from other accelerators such as cloud gaming environments, the metaverse, Web3 or NFTs.

What are eSports?

The concept eSports, electronic sports or cyber sports are competitions that take place in the environment of video games, and constitute an industry with great potential in the field of entertainment. Traditionally, gamers gathered around a game console to play a game of their favorite game. However, what was born as a hobby has evolved over time into a professional activity, organized and capable of hosting a significant mass of followers with a physical and online presence.

Like traditional sports, eSports are organized by leagues and game types, and its structure is very similar. However, the players in this digital environment are popularly known as gamers and can compete in teams or individually. In the same way, the winners obtain titles, prizes and rewards, and the magnitude of these depends on the type of competition and the sponsors in charge of organizing them.

In order to achieve some kind of prize or title, the players of this sport discipline must also train daily. Many of the players dedicate themselves professionally to this activity and receive salaries commensurate with their abilities, and their popularity can even be compared to the great stars of traditional sports.

Such has been the impact of electronic sports in recent years, that many sports clubs, universities and large companies They already have their own teams. Some of the most significant Spanish examples are UCAM Tokiers or Movistar Riders.

The industry that has grown out of this activity is not exclusively focused on players, clubs and sponsors. There is a wide range of professionals linked to this sporting environment: coaches, psychological and physical trainers, experts in improving performance, representatives or journalists.

What video games are considered eSports?

But not all video games can be considered electronic sports, since they must meet the following characteristics:

Have a design for two or more participants to compete against each other.

Have rules, conditions and participation requirements, with the aim that the winner prevails thanks to his skills and efforts.

Have an organized league to develop official rivalries.

Achieve a high number of players, to arouse interest in spectators and the media

Why are eSports so popular?

Its growing popularity is not only linked to the large amounts of money that the winners of these types of games manage, but also to its accessibility. Unlike traditional sports, to practice eSports You only need to have internet accesswhich allows participants to connect from anywhere in the world without physical barriers, comfortably from home, even through a smartphone.

He development of streaming and 5G network They have also been decisive, since streaming platforms allow players to watch games develop in real time, without delay times (latency) and even interact with their viewers or subscribers.

Video game culture is based on playing games and watching other people develop competitions. According to some studies, today the majority of video game consumers spend a similar amount of time playing games as they do watching competitions from their favorite streamers. Its popularity was reflected in 2017 after the League of Legends World Championship, which was attended by more than 80 million viewers. For this reason, large platforms and television channels, such as Disney or SyFy, are investing in organizing this type of event.

What are the most played eSports?

Although there are a multitude of gamers, platforms, developers, and devices, and there is a wide catalog of possibilities, there are three of these video games that stand out for their fame:

fortnite. It emerged in 2017, and in just a few years it has become one of the most popular and played. It has come to break player records in the same session, reaching 12 million. It is based on a Battle Royale game mode, where there are no teams and the objective is to be the last survivor of the competition, in games that can gather up to 100 players.

League of Legends. This game is popularly known among the gaming community as LoL, it is one of the games with the longest trajectory and consolidation, since the first championship was held in 2009. Since then, its audience and popularity has been growing massively, reaching the point of accumulating up to 3.8 million viewers.

LoL is based on logic and strategy, to start the game it is necessary to have two teams of five players each. The players in the game are known as “champions”, and each one has four unique skills necessary to achieve the team’s goals.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Known as CS: Go, this first person shooter game in which two teams compete against each other. To achieve victory, each team has its own mission: the counter-terrorists must try to free the hostages and the terrorists must set off an explosive. It is estimated that CS:Go has around 30 million players worldwide.