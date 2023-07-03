What awaits us in Season 2 of ‘Wednesday’? An overview of what we know so far

After the success of the first season the question arises what to expect in the second season.

He Wednesday The success is evident from the fact that the series is currently the most watched English language series ever on Netflix. The hit series has its fourth season in a short span of time stranger things caught up.

new addams members more scary

According to lead actress Jenna Ortega, one or more members of the Addams Family will appear in the second season. It is not yet known exactly who it will be, but according to rumors it is Grandma Addams.

Ortega has also received more buzz as a producer on season two and one aspect she wants to highlight more of is horror. It needs to be fleshed out more and there won’t be a love interest for her character.

When can we expect season 2?

If the second season takes the same amount of time, filming and post-production will take about 12 to 14 months, and will likely premiere in late 2024. Production will begin in the autumn of this year.

