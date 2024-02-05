What can be the effect on my body if I take paracetamol for a long time?

In the pharmacy, the blister with tablets becomes an essential medicine, promoting health, adherence to prescriptions and providing relief. Direct connection to medicine and wellness. (pictorial image infobae)

He hangover cureAlso known as acetaminophen, it is a drug widely used around the world to reduce fever and relieve mild to moderate pain such as headache, muscle ache, arthritis, toothache, and cold. Not there. important anti-inflammatory properties, Which differentiates it from other painkillers like ibuprofen.

The history of paracetamol dates back to 1877, when it was first used to reduce fever in patients. However, it was not until 1955 that it began to be widely marketed under this name tylenol in the United States and Panadol In other places in the world.

Its popularity and use increased significantly due to its effectiveness. Analgesic and antipyretic, With a safety profile that makes it suitable for almost all age groups, including infants, as long as the recommended dosage is followed.

Paracetamol tablets are one of the most commonly used medicines around the world. Reuters/Amit Dave/file photo reuters

Over the past few years, acetaminophen has become one of the most accessible and widely used over-the-counter medications. This is partly due to its ability to provide symptomatic relief without the gastrointestinal side effects associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen And this aspirin,

Despite the wonders of this medicine, excessive consumption of paracetamol can lead to many serious complications, mainly related to liver toxicity, The liver is the organ responsible for metabolizing paracetamol, and overdose can overload its capacity, resulting in Liver injury.

Risks associated with excessive consumption include:

Acute liver damage: Taking very high doses of paracetamol in a short period of time can cause serious liver injury, which can be life-threatening if not treated promptly and appropriately.

Acute liver failure: In severe cases, the damage can rapidly progress to acute liver failure, in which case a liver transplant may be required to save the patient’s life.

Kidney Toxicity: Although less common, excessive intake of acetaminophen can also affect kidney function, leading to kidney damage.

Changes in blood sugar levels: It has been observed that overdose of paracetamol can alter blood sugar levels, which is particularly risky for people with diabetes.

One of the consequences is liver damage. Specific

To avoid these risks, it is essential to follow the recommended dosage stated on the medicine packaging or prescribed by a health professional.

Maximum recommended dosage for adults andusually 4,000 mg over a 24-hour period, But it may be lower in some individuals, such as people who already have liver problems, habitual alcohol consumers, or young children. In case of accidentally taking an excessive dose, it is important to seek immediate medical attention to receive appropriate treatment.

Paracetamol can be taken as directed by the doctor. In general, for acute pain in adults without pre-existing health conditions, continuous use of acetaminophen should not exceed Ten days. In case of fever it should not be used for a long time 3 days Without medical advice.