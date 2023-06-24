What can we expect at Harry Styles’ boozy party on the Werchter Meadow?

harry styles concert series love on the go, good for 400 million euros, proves to be a gold mine, and a plea for more diversity. The British will play at Werchter on Saturday evening.

editorial

love on the goThe concert series that Harry Styles (29) has built around his two most recent albums fine line And harry’s houseThe final stop comes in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia on July 22. For the 169th time, the flamboyant singer would end the day with a solid ‘Kiwi’ as the setlist remained virtually unchanged at that point.

The former One Direction member has been touring for nearly two years now — the show premieres on September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas — and apart from rave reviews and fans, it also makes him a pretty penny. Income from ticket sales is currently estimated at $418 million, approximately 380 million euros. By the end of July, more than 4 million fans will have seen the star perform live. love on the go 10th place in list of ‘highest-grossing tours’ – Elton John is one Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, Good for $853 million. With a net worth of around 110 million Euros, Styles was also crowned the richest British musician under the age of thirty.

Styles has already passed through the Antwerp Sportpaleis during his tour last year. And although the show at Werchter’s Meadow will look much the same, tickets sold out in less than two hours. what to expect? First, a colorful outfit. Styles is dressed by luxury brand Gucci and his dressing room has a diverse selection from brightly printed shirts to colorful boas and glittery jumpsuits. “The boundaries between men’s and women’s clothing are blurring,” he said. the trend, “Clothes exist to be used. When you find something that makes you feel great, you feel like a superhero.

being yourself



For the rest, the music prevails and there is no overly bizarre visual spectacle. So you won’t see Styles hanging off the rope, but he will see all sides of the stage. In addition to good standing, the former boy band member can count on a strong band and horn trio. From ‘Adore You’ to ‘Watermelon Sugar’, all the famous songs were reviewed in one and a half hours. Also a permanent fixture in the program: ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, Styles’ first gigahit with One Direction. Even the BIS numbers are always the same: ‘sign of the times’, ‘as it was’ and ‘kiwi’.

As a champion of the LGBTQ+ community, Styles also stresses the importance of being himself at every concert. He demonstrates this by interacting with the audience in between his shows. For example, in Amsterdam, he helped a fan come out of the closet and coaxed someone else to propose marriage. According to those around him, his humanitarian side is no show and he sincerely fights for greater diversity and inclusion. Tour photographer Lloyd Wakefield also agreed. Wakefield explained, “He’s incredibly sweet, caring, and one of the best ‘bosses’ I’ve ever had.” the trend, “We love teasing each other and I see our bond as a friendship. I think it is also necessary to be able to get smooth photos.