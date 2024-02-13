What did Travis Kelce say to head coach Andy Reid?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed what Travis Kelce said to him in the first half of the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

andy reidhead coach of kansas city chiefsToday it was revealed what a tight end is, travis kelsshe told him during Super Bowl LVIII Vs san francisco 49ers,

During the first half, the player made an angry claim at Reid, reaching physical contact.

“Don’t count me out here (in the Super Bowl), I can do it,” Kelce told Reid, according to the NFL, via NBC.

Travis Kelce complained to his head coach Andy Reid. getty images

The act sparked controversy and went viral last Sunday, as it was one of the most talked-about incidents of the ‘Big Game’, which saw the Chiefs win 25-22 over the Niners.

At the end of the game last Sunday, reed And kelsey He cut this act short.

“It threw me off balance because I didn’t see him (laughs). He told me to put it in and he was going to score. I love him. “It keeps me young,” Andy Reid said in a press conference after winning his third Super Bowl title and avoided talking too much about the controversy.

The same kelsey He also didn’t want to talk about what happened with his head coach when his team was down on the scoreboard and couldn’t find answers to turn around the Niners who looked better in the first half.

“I’m going to keep it between us. I just told him how much I love him,” Kelce told NFL Primetime.