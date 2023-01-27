What do we know about the League of Legends MMO?

Years ago, Riot Games only had League of Legends in his range of video games. Over the years they have added more titles: Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT either Legends of Runeterra among them. Of course, we are still waiting for other titles like the fighting game or an expected game similar to the Devil. However, the most expected by all fans is League of Legends MMORPG which was announced long ago.

At the moment, the developer has not offered much information about it. We do not know what date it will be released, although it is clear that it won’t be soon. At the beginning of this year they have not mentioned anything regarding this LoL MMO either. This makes us think that we will have to wait until the end of 2024 and even 2025 so you can see it in action. Way back, Greg Street”ghostcrawler«, one of the heads of the MMO project, stressed that they would offer more information and it could be tested when the right moment arrived, something that was not close.

We are still waiting for the League of Legends MMO

For now everything is speculation in relation to this League of Legends MMO. We are not sure how many regions we will find, although if we look at everything they have shown us about Runeterra, it is clear that we can see up to thirteen regions. However, Riot Games could decide expand this world as the story of the MMO unfolds.

On the other hand, we will have to wait to find out what kind of characters we will meet. Surely we will see something similar to League of Legendswith some more tanks, other assassins, the mages and even the expected marksmen.

In turn, as confirmed by Riot Games, we will also meet dungeonssomething that has been around for a lifetime in other MMOs like world of warcraft. Ghostcrawler himself revealed it some time ago on his Twitter account. What they don’t want to do is abusing League of Legends champions for their various dungeons or items for which they are short of ideas.

To date we don’t know much more. The last thing the developer highlighted is that the title has never been final and that, until they have something official, the project could collapse. At the moment it seems that they are still working on it, so now it just remains to wait for Ghostcrawler or someone from Riot Games to provide more information about its development or, perhaps, some estimated test date.

