What does Argentina need to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup?

Thinking about advancing to the quarterfinals of golden bowlThe The Argentine national team did its job and defeated the Dominican Republic 3–0 in Carson. But to accomplish the purpose, which in this case would be Rank as one of the two best third partiesResults from other areas will have to be awaited.

Argentina defeated the Dominican Republic in Carson. X: @Argentina

will end in argentina Third place in Group A, down to the United States and Mexico, who will clash this Monday to decide who will be first and who will be second. The Albiceleste drew 0–0 with La Tri, lost 0–4 against the USWNT and defeated the Caribbean team 3–0 on aggregate. 4 points with a goal difference of -1 (3 points in favor and 4 against).

Since the first two places will be occupied by North American teams, the only chance for the German Portanova-led team is to become one of the two best third-placed sides from the three regions. Who can dispute that place?

Brazil took the lead in Group B with two wins in as many matches. Colombia (3, +5), Puerto Rico (3, 0) and Panama (0, -7). On the final day, Colombia and Puerto Rico would define second and third; Although the Coffee team is expected to win, a tie would place the two selected teams above Argentina. However, a win for either side would mean qualification for the Albiceleste.

Leading Group C will be Canada (+6, +10) Costa Rica (3, +1) and Paraguay (3, -3) They are the ones who can complicate Argentina, with El Salvador (0, -8) lagging behind. On the last date, Costa Rica will face Canada and Paraguay will do the same with El Salvador. Although it is expected that the North Americans will beat the Ticos, which would also classify the Albiceleste, the truth is that Canada is already in it and a tie would also mathematically assure them of first place in the region.

Thus, the four-match scenario would eliminate Argentina (also wins for Costa Rica and Paraguay and a draw between Colombia and Puerto Rico), although a loss by one of the four teams would leave the River Plate team among the eight best teams. Will give. The tournament will play its entire final phase in the state of California.

Last Date (ARG Time)*

argentina 3-0 Dominican Republic

United States vs. Mexico (Tuesday the 26th at 00:15)

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (Tuesday 27th at 9:00 pm)

Brazil vs Panama (Wednesday 27th 00:15)

canada vs Puerto Rico (Wednesday 28th at 10:00 pm)

paraguaya vs El Salvador (Wednesday 28th 01:00 PM)

*The CONCACAF Gold Cup is broadcast by Star+ for all of Latin America.