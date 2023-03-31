What does “bait” mean in video games?

Welcome to the gaming world! If you are passionate about video games, surely you have heard of the term “bait” or bait in Spanish. In this article we explain everything you need to know about this basic concept to win your games.

What is bait in video games?

In the world of video games, the bait refers to a bait that is placed on the opponent as a trap with the aim of making it bite and fall into our hands. This term is especially relevant in the most competitive online games that are played by teams, such as MOBAs or League of Legends.

The bait consists of acting as bait, that is, acting alone with the aim of making the opponents come after you. This can distract enemies and open up opportunities for the rest of the team to gank or surprise attacks.

Dancing or acting as bait is a strategy widely used in video games. It means that one of the team’s characters offers himself as an easy target to attract the opponents and expose their positions. In general, the weakest character on the team is chosen, in order to carry out an ambush and attack the opposing group without them expecting it.

How to use the bait in your games The bait is a very useful strategy for any video game player. If you want to learn how to use it correctly, follow these tips:

Know your character: Before you start playing, make sure you know your character’s strengths and weaknesses. So you can choose which is the best to act as bait. Coordinate with your team: The bait only works if there is a well-coordinated teamwork. Make sure your teammates are ready to take advantage of the distraction you create. Learn to read your opponents: The key to bait is knowing how your opponents will react. Learn to read their behavior to know when is the best time to act as bait.

In summary, the bait is a very useful strategy to win your video game games. If used wisely, you can distract your opponents and open up opportunities for your team to gank or surprise attacks. Give it a try in your next game and you’ll see how it works!