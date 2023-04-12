What does KOI need to qualify for MSI 2023?

The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is tighter than ever. Some of the favorite teams have already lost their first best-of-three, forcing them to go through the losers bracket if they want to get a pass to the BO5 and, therefore, to win the Spring Split 2023. KOI is one of those teams that must prepare to try to win everything. And it is that after his defeat against Team BDS things have become complicated, especially if you want to get a place in the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023).

During the day on Monday, the clashes were played between the teams that won their first best of three, both from Group A as of the B Group. team Vitality and team BDS They were the two clubs that got the pass to the best of five, although two others still remain to be known. And, of course, this will also reveal to us the second team to represent EMEA at MSI 2023. And the current favorite is Team Vitalityespecially because of his level on Summoner’s Rift and because of the accumulated points.

KOI makes life difficult to reach MSI 2023

Today, KOI needs to win absolutely everything if he wants to get a place at MSI 2023. In other words, the Spanish team must be crowned champion of the Spring Split 2023. As revealed in the regulations, the spring champion will be the second team to represent the region. However, if it is G2 Esports that raises this small trophy again, Team Vitality would have more opportunities than KOI for the accumulated points.

We must not forget teams like mad lions that they still have a chance to reach the top and qualify for the international event. Be that as it may, KOI will not have it easy to pass the round. The tents will face the winner of the match they will play next Sunday, April 16 G2 Esports and SK Gaming. If they manage to defeat the samurai they will have a golden opportunity to get their place in the international tournament.

