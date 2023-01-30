What does the Efficiency enchantment do in Minecraft and how to get it?

Minecraft enchantments are always valuable effects to add to your items when you can. Even if it’s a lower level, you’ll probably want to consider enchanting your items to get the most out of them. The Efficiency enchantment is probably one you’ll see more often on enchanted items, but with that in mind, what does it do? This is how you can get the Efficiency enchantment, what you can place it on, and what else you need to know about it.

What does the Efficiency enchantment do in Minecraft?

Efficiency is an enchantment that can be added to a pickaxe, axe, hoe, shovel, or shears. When added, it will allow that tool to work with the specific block types it is designed for faster. For example, picks will dig stone faster, shovels will dig dirt, and axes will dig wood. Using that tool on the wrong block will break just as quickly as it normally would on fists, so make sure you use it for what it’s intended for.

There are five levels of efficiency, each of which is faster than the last. Additionally, in Bedrock Edition, an ax with efficiency has a 25-45% chance to disable a shield an enemy has, depending on its enchantment level.

How to get the Efficiency enchantment in Minecraft?

To get the Efficiency enchantment, you can use an Enchantment Table, but this will only offer up to level four in Stone and Diamond tools. You can combine two tools with the Tier IV enchantment to level it up to V on an anvil. Additionally, level five efficiency diamond tools can be found in End Cities or Bastion Remnant chests. Our personal favorite way to get a bunch of enchantments is to go fishing with a rod that has Luck of the Sea on it. This makes it more likely that you’ll drop treasure when fishing, though it doesn’t guarantee which enchantment books you’ll drop.

