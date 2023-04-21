What does the future hold for the young cast of Cobra Kai?

Advertising Unable to load ad

As expected, Cobra Kai continues to be a huge success with the public. Since the premiere of the fifth season, we have watched the original series of the Netflix occupying the first position in the top 10 ranking of the streaming platform.

A good portion of this success came from the nostalgia of witnessing actors from the original cast – all part of the films in the franchise. Karate Kid – fighting each other with claw.

However, it would be unfair to sideline the new crop of actors who came to attract a younger audience, interested in both the choreographed fight scenes and the dramatic hours that include more vulnerable moments, as well as some hexing.

Among the young cast of Cobra Kai from the Netflixwe noticed some of them starting to stand out off the mats of the martial arts series.

Check here some recent projects and others that will debut soon, by the cast of Cobra Kai:

Ralph Macchio (left) and Xolo Maridueña (right) training in Netflix’s Cobra Kai

Xolo Maridueña

The 21-year-old American actor – best known for his role as Miguel Diaz on the TV series Netflix Cobra Kaiand as Victor Graham in the television series Parenthood – will play the lead in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie about the superhero Blue Beetle.

The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and was written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer; starring Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, alongside Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damian Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo It is Susan Sarandon.

Blue Beetle is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 18, 2023.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene on Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Tanner Buchanan

At just 23 years old, Buchanan was first known as Leo Kirkman in the political drama Designated Survivorand later as Robby Keene on the series Netflix Cobra Kai.

Remembering that we recently saw him as the main star – alongside Addison Rae – in the remake of She’s All That called He’s All That (2021), an original Netflix production now available for the platform’s subscriber.

Cobra Kai’s Peyton List (Netflix)

Peyton List

The 24-year-old American actress and model started her career as a child model, appearing in a few magazines, before transitioning into the performing arts. She made her acting debut with the film Dressed to Marry (2008), and soon became recognized for playing Holly Hills in the film series diary of a Wimpy Kid (2011–2012).

List’s other film work: Memories (2010), The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), My Best Friend’s Fiance (2011) and Valley Girl (2020).

Soon, we will be able to watch Peyton List in Shriver – still untitled translated – a comedy film written and directed by Michael Maren, based on the homonymous novel by Chris Belden. The production will star Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson and Don Johnson. Still no premiere date in theaters.