What does the Princess of Wales know about cancer?

Proclaiming that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is undergoing treatment for cancer This shocked a country that was wondering about his condition and cleared up many of the doubts that existed about his health, although it also left some questions.

Therefore, we leave you an important guide on what is known so far and what is unknown about the illness of the wife of William, the heir to the British crown.

What did the video of the Princess of Wales reveal?

The princess’ message in a video made it clear that after surgery on January 16, tests showed “there was cancer” and doctors recommended she undergo “preventive chemotherapy.”

Do you know what type of cancer you have?

Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Princes of Wales – strongly maintains that Will not disclose private medical information about the Princess, and asks that there be no speculation about the type of cancer Nor what stage it was in.

How is Kate’s health?

“I’m doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me recover,” Kate said in her message.

Treatment chemotherapy began “in late February”, according to Kensington’s spokesperson, who said the princess is “on the road to recovery.”

The announcement came this Friday at 6:00 pm local time. picture:getty images share

Do you know what kind of treatment they are receiving?

The treatment, which will take place at an undisclosed location, will continue until doctors consider it and the schedule will not be made public.

“In choosing medical care providers for the Princess, her medical team took into account a number of factors. These included which specialists were best suited for her illness, and the potential impact on other patients or resources (… ), and the privacy and security of His Royal Highness,” the spokesperson said.

William’s sudden absence from religious service was due to the situation

William’s sudden absence from a church service at Windsor attended by his godfather, Constantine of Greece, which was attributed only to “personal reasons” at the time, was due to Kate having recently received a diagnosis.

Kate and her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in the controversial edited photo. picture:X: @KensingtonRoyal share

When did the Princes of Wales know this news?

That was 27th February. It was also revealed today that she and William wanted to wait to go public until they felt it was best for their family.

In particular, they understood that this moment, when their three children (George, Charlotte and Louis) had already begun their Easter holidays, was the most appropriate to spread the word about the Princess’s illness.

At first they waited Kate accepted the diagnosis and recovered from the operation, and later focused on how to break the news to her children. in the best way.

Does anyone know when Kate will be able to resume her public agenda?

Kensington Palace will inform the Princess of Wales about her return to public engagements “at the appropriate time.” “The Princess will return to her public duties when her medical team clears her. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the spokesperson said.

Just because you are able to attend a one-time event at the beginning of your treatment will not mean you are able to return to normal public activity.

Kate Middleton and William on their wedding day. picture:AFP/EFE/ARCHICO EL TIEMPO share

What is the relationship like between William and Kate?

In her video, Kate highlighted the “great source of comfort and peace” that being with her husband William has given her. The rumors sparked by Kate’s absence often focused on the couple’s alleged marital problems.And Kensington admits it’s been a very difficult time for the family.

Despite this, William is very grateful for the public response and focuses on his wife and children, while trying to combine this with his commitments as heir to the Crown, especially during the time when his father, King Charles III also remains in office. Sick leave due to second cancer. The prince plans to resume his program when children return to school after the Easter holidays.

international editorial