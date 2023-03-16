What drives former child actors to go down that path?











Recently, the documentary “PornHub: Sex Billionaire” was released on Netflix, and the theme rekindled a question: why has it become common to see former child actors entering the world of adult entertainment? The most recent one was actress Bella Thorne, who starred in “No Ritmo!” alongside Zendaya at Disney and a few years ago directed a film for PornHub itself.

Maitland Ward, most famous for her role in As Branquelas, also made the migration and says she feels satisfied. It is impossible not to relate these endeavors to the fact that these same actors have to struggle a lot to be able to appear in other series or films after reaching adulthood. Adult entertainment then emerges as an attractive alternative, as it offers the possibility of earning money quickly and easily, as our columnist Ygor Palopoli analyzes in the video above.

Many of these child actors were forced to work long hours on movie sets and deal with the pressure and stress that comes with acting. Thus, it is common for them to feel that they have not been adequately rewarded for their work and may decide that the adult entertainment industry offers more opportunities to earn money and to be treated fairly – and this is something that definitely needs to be discussed.

Source: Editora Terra