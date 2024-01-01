What effect does the freezing of the official exchange rate have in Nicaragua?

In Nicaragua, starting on January 1, 2024, the exchange rate of the cordoba against the US dollar will be 0% throughout the year, remaining at 36.6243 cordobas for each dollar. However, you should know that this will not affect transactions in the informal market which is governed by supply and demand.

In that sense, economist Welbin Romero explained that this measure has been taken because there is an excess of dollars operating in the national market, which originates mainly from remittances and foreign direct investment (FDI).

“The four thousand 800 million dollars in remittances last year and the more than one thousand 400 million reported by the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN) in the first half of 2023 mean 33 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). This prompts the government to set the exchange rate,” he assessed.

However, the above does not mean that buying and selling of dollars will experience the same interruption, Romero cautioned.

“The informal market, referring to the money changers, is governed by supply and demand and as a result, if there is an excess supply of dollars, they are going to lower the price, because it makes no sense for them to increase the value. Foreign currencies are when there is a surplus of dollars and they have none to sell,” he gave the example.

Money changers work normally

Currency changers consulted through this medium said that the decreasing rate of the cordoba against the dollar is an initiative that will only have a real impact on large transactions by the government and private companies.

Rafael Díaz, a money changer at the Roberto Humbes market sector in Managua, agreed with Romero, pointing out that the buying and selling of the US currency does not depend on measures taken by the government.

He stressed, “As they tell us, we, the black market, continue to operate normally outside the exchange rate policy promoted by the Central Bank, because we do not operate like those big companies, but like small “Work at scale.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Rodríguez, a money changer in that area of ​​the capital, clarified that as a union he “has never worked with the official exchange rate.”

He explained that there are three exchange rates in the country, “First, the official exchange rate which is controlled at zero percent starting from 2024, the parallel exchange rate set by banks and the unofficial exchange rate (black market).”.

Who does it favor or disparage?

Gisela Canales, expert in personal finance, addressing this issue on social networks, points out some benefits, one of which is that all services with rates in dollars, such as cell phone, cable or Internet, are paid in Cordoba every The months will not keep increasing.

Another aspect that is beneficial is that related to credit in Córdoba, including credit card balances in the national currency, value maintenance will no longer be charged, since the loss of value is 0%.

On the other hand, the initiative will also have an adverse impact on some economic sectors, Romero pointed out.

“If inflation exceeds the devaluation rate, exporters earning in dollars will be affected, as well as remittance recipients, as they will now buy more expensive products and their income will stagnate,” he said.

Similarly, he said the outlook is more important in the case of retirees, because from 2022 onwards, they start losing purchasing power as inflation exceeds the adjustments made to exchange rate-linked pensions.

However, the Central Bank of Nicaragua hopes that stabilizing the exchange rate of the cordoba against the dollar will strengthen the local currency, boost the purchasing power of the population and mitigate the effects of high international inflation that is damaging the national economy. .

➤ Subscribe to our YouTube channel

You may also be interested in: