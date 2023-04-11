What events should CS:GO fans watch out for in 2023?

Every year in esports is getting richer and richer in different events and 2023 will definitely not be an exception. CS:GO, as the biggest game in this field, as always, has prepared three very big events that will take place in the near future of 2023. There, those who want to will be able to see the best and observe the best, and those who they are even more bettors they can even make some cool bet and win money and they can do it for example through https://gg.bet/en/counter-strike/ that’s why it is really recommended to take a look at these events .

The first of them – the IEM Cologne 2023 in Germany

It is selected after the International of Dota 2 as the most massive tournament of the summer. Its predecessor, the Katowice event, was very successful. 24 teams will participate here, interestingly, no team has confirmed their participation here yet. And it’s really interesting, everyone is still thinking about who will be represented there, although we know the name of one of the participants, it is G2 Esports, who just became the winners of the previous IEL tournament. As for the prize fund, an event of this size should also have some good rewards, so far it is indicated that it will amount to exactly 1 million dollars, although of course the amount can continue to grow. So, we can definitely say that all the fans of this game cannot miss this event.

BLAST Premier World Finals – a long series of major tournaments

Those who follow them (these events) on a daily basis know that the tournaments sponsored by BLAST and Valve continue throughout the year, that is, they are held 365 days, divided into several small tournaments, and several large ones, which at the end of the year, is say in December, we are taken to the grand final of the best eight here, that is, the teams during the year win and in the end they have the opportunity to compete for very solid and prestigious money, which will also amount to more than 1 million Dollars. Since it’s only spring outside, the whole fight has only just begun, and its most interesting moments are yet to come.

ESL Impact League: even women’s events are present

The new season of the women’s CS:GO league cannot be overlooked, no matter how it sounds, but in fact, women’s eSports are also gaining momentum and are in a great stage of development, and the women’s league is an opportunity for let everyone learn more about how girls behave with the keyboard. The girls are already training and really preparing for this event. The prizes here are still a little smaller than in the men’s events, but they are also present, so the motivation for the girls to show good skills and tactics will definitely be there.