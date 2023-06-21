What explains the continuing fascination with the Titanic?

On April 27, 1865, the steamer Sultana exploded on the American Mississippi River. An estimated 1,800 people drowned that day, making it the worst maritime disaster in American history. Half a century later, the ocean liner Lusitania, briefly the world’s largest and fastest passenger ship, was sunk by the Germans. 1200 passengers en route from New York failed to reach Liverpool. That same year, the Eastland sank in the Chicago River. The steamship’s array of lifeboats proved useless.

Yet it is Titanic that is imprinted in the collective memory. It was precisely this disaster, which occurred in 1912 and killed nearly 1,500 people, that spawned countless books, TV specials, and movies. There are exhibitions about Titanic and museums about the catastrophe have been set up in both Ireland and the US. OceanGate Expeditions is also organizing tourist expeditions to the Titanic wreck from 2021.

The movie starring DiCaprio is a factor



On such a trip were the captain and four passengers of the submarine Titan, which is still missing in the Atlantic Ocean (the search is difficult, according to the US Coast Guard, the group could survive on oxygen until Thursday afternoon). The tourists were left with $250,000, which is equivalent to 229,000 euros, to catch a glimpse of the Titanic. Where did this fascination for this cruise ship come from?

Of course film is a factor. Titanic Cash registers rang in the months leading up to the end of 1997 and around the world. The romantic drama won eleven Oscars and gave a huge boost to the careers of lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. But writer-director James Cameron had not only stumbled upon the Titanic’s disastrous maiden voyage: The accident had already captured the imagination before the film.

Why did the ship hit the iceberg?



The many question marks surrounding the tragedy contribute to this. How is it possible that the world’s largest cruise ship at the time, which was considered unsinkable, still sank towards the ocean floor? Were the limits of modern technology pushed too proudly? It is clear that the Titanic collided with an iceberg, but how this happened is not clear. One expert says that the radio operator forgot to warn about the oncoming colossus, another theory mentions the poor quality of materials used during the construction of the ship.

Several prominent figures also died in the Atlantic Ocean, including real estate magnate John Jacob Astor IV (of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel) and the very wealthy Benjamin Guggenheim. Class still played a major role on the Titanic. This can be read from the size and layout of the huts, the quality of the food, but also from the chances of survival. There were no lifeboats on deck for third class passengers.

Disaster begs the question: What would I do?



The disaster ushered in a period of social change. The Titanic crashed on its way from the Old to the New World, where meritocratic ideals dominated. The desire for that kind of equality also slowly but surely sprouted in Europe just before World War I. And that social unrest was fueled by the sinking of the Titanic.

Perhaps some morbid reason is also understandable. The steamer Sultana and other ships that were wrecked soon sank. For example, the ocean liner Lusitania sank below the surface within eighteen minutes. The crew of the Titanic were given two hours and forty minutes to abandon the sinking ship.

The majority probably knew they would not be saved. It is this fact that excites, makes people think about what they themselves would have done in that situation. Perhaps this is the reason why the missing submarine Titan is now making headlines all over the world.

