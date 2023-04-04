What famous couples teach us about antenuptial agreements?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. In addition to being all celebrities, the aforementioned couples, whether they are still together or not, share one point: they chose to enter into an antenuptial agreement. By making the option public, they highlighted the need to discuss property issues before marriage, something that is still taboo for most couples.

“It is very common for couples who are on the verge of marriage never to have talked about money, assets, financial profile, expectations and plans, despite having traveled a lot together and even talked about whether or not to have children”, says lawyer Laura Brito, specialized in Family and Succession Law.

In the cited examples, which culminated in the formalization of an antenuptial agreement, there was a prior dialogue, which is a step that should be mandatory in relationships.

“When we talk before getting married, the chances of fighting are small. The problem is not talking. The pact and, mainly, the previous dialogue that precedes it, is not about divorce, but about marriage”, reflects the lawyer, remembering that, especially in Brazil, there is still prejudice.

“There are people who, upon hearing about an antenuptial agreement or any invitation to a conversation about estate planning, already think of distrust between the couple. But how are you going to share your life with the person without having gone through this phase of sharing information, knowing what your heritage building profile is, what is the profile of the other and how they relate to each other?”, he asks.

The lawyer points out that prenuptial agreements and previous dialogues help to make marriages better, as they involve a preparatory moment in which people experience a dialogue and then focus on a written document with the result of that agreement. “Therefore, they have, above all, an aspect for couples to get to know each other”, she reinforces, remembering that the couple can still choose, after the conversation, not to make any pact. “But most importantly, they talked about it.”

If they are going to formalize the pact, they need to resort to a public deed made at the notary’s office and it must include the property regime that will be in force in that marriage and decisions on how to manage the goods, among other matters. The presence of a lawyer is not necessary, but a professional is important to avoid mistakes.

How to talk about estate planning?

The ideal is to have a frank conversation with your partner. “And as naturally as possible”, adds the lawyer. Despite the possibility of formalizing the agreement directly at the notary, it is possible to count on the professional help of the lawyer. “Many couples spend two years organizing a wedding party, even hire a ceremonialist, why not make an invitation to go to the lawyer with the aim of clarifying doubts about estate planning?”, She suggests. “But this must be done through an invitation and not an imposition. It is an opening to dialogue”, she reinforces.