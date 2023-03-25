What games are left to come out on PS4 in 2023?

Time does not forgive. In November it will be ten years since the launch of PS4, a Sony console that shattered (for good) the expectations that the Japanese company had set about the successor to PS3. What a golden generation we have lived.

The truth is that PS4 continues to be sold today, although it is true that PS5 has become the main platform of Sony PlayStation (also partly because almost the entire PS4 catalog is backward compatible on PS5).

However, how can you give up continuing to release games for a console that has sold more than 117 million units? PS4 is following in the footsteps of PS2, receiving loads of AAA titles, indies and even exclusives from Sony itself.

We can say that PlayStation 4 still has a lot to give. At least, in the remainder of this year 2023, with Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV or Hogwarts Legacy still on the horizon.

And that’s not to mention that bombs like Resident Evil 4 Remake or Atomic Heart have also been released so far this year on PS4. What lies ahead in the second half of 2023?

we review The biggest games coming to PS4 in the coming monthsa console that still has a lot to give its players, and that plans to continue surprising with its playable and technical features.

Great games coming to PS4 in the remainder of the year:

Hogwarts Legacy

One of the best games of 2023 is also coming to PS4. After dazzling on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, Warner and Avalanche Software are working on the old-gen version of Hogwarts Legacy, the excellent open world Harry Potter game. Get your wand ready, first notice.

will be the May 5th when Hogwarts Legacy lands on PlayStation 4. It is highly likely that it will not be as spectacular as in its older sister, although other games have shown that it is possible. In any case, it will be a pleasure to visit the castle and its surroundings again, frustrate the goblin rebellion and experience (again) this magical adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft is done with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla… but that doesn’t mean the franchise is over. Not much less, because Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be coming to PS4 in the coming monthsalong with other platforms. It will be a new installment that breaks with the last installments, and recovers the most classic tone of the saga.

in the skin of Basim, a street thief born in Badgad, you will discover the origins of the Creed in a classic adventure. Stealth is the basis of Mirage, which not only revives the franchise, but is also a beautiful tribute to the first game, which left us stunned in that year 2007.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Did you think FromSoftware had reached its zenith with Elden Ring? It is possible, but the soulslike specialists will return to their favorite saga this year. In the coming months, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will land, an epic adventure starring mechas that will also be released on PS4.

It won’t be an open world game (nor a souls one either), but Fires of Rubicon has everything to become the best of the series. FromSoftware will apply everything learned with Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro to keep us hooked (again) in command.

Minecraft Legends

Mojang never ceases to amaze us. After marking the history of video games with Minecraft, and exploring the role-playing genre with Minecraft Dungeons, now it’s the turn of strategy. On April 18, Minecraft Legends is launched, a new spin-off that turns the cubic world into the battlefront, and it will on numerous platforms including PS4.

Minecraft Legends has its own original story, but its greatest strength lies in multiplayer. Two teams will compete with the goal of conquering the opponent’s base, while managing to build fortresses, turrets, infantry, barricades and much more.

Diablo IV

The king of kings is back. Diablo IV is the new main installment of the Blizzard saga, which will correct all the weaknesses of Diablo III and Diablo Immortal, betting on a complete skill treelarger environments and a very charismatic villain: Lilith.

Despite the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Diablo 4 will be released on PlayStation (including PS4, of course), the next June 6th. If role playing is your thing, you’ll soon be back in Sanctuary to battle Lilith’s infernal hordes, and curb her bloodlust.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

It never hurts to relive the old days of the JRPG. This genre was dominant in the days of PS1, and the best possible tribute will arrive very soon. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes en a 2D role-playing game of a lifetimewhich collects the baton from the legendary Suikoden saga.

The guys from Rabbit & Bear Studios (with the support of 505 Games) prepare this great JRPG, which allows control more than 100 characters in a medieval fantasy world. Turn-based combat, exploration, endless abilities and powerful bosses. Need I say more?

Dead Island 2

More than ten years ago, Dead Island became an essential part of the zombie genre in the middle of the generation of PS3 and Xbox 360. Fortunately, the guys from Dambuster Studios recovered the Dead Island 2 project… which will become a reality on the 21st of April, being another of the PS4 games coming in 2023.

This time we left the paradise island of the first game to go to HELL-A, a fictional version of Los Angeles. Control six characters and unleash madness against the undead army. The only rule is that the more blood and gore you spread around the city, the better.

Street Fighter 6

The quintessential fighting saga is back. After Street Fighter V’s multiplayer focus, Capcom wants to go back to basics with Street Fighter 6, new installment that will try to recover the spirit that Street Fighter II (a legend) unleashed decades ago in arcades.

And, to tell the truth, what we have seen looks very good. Street Fighter 6 has a very varied cast, a story mode for each one, tournaments, challenges, new fighting mechanics, and a very striking technical section. Get your fists ready, because June 2 is coming.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the great horror movies of all time, and also a key franchise in the genre. After the Friday the 13th skid, the guys at GUN Interactive will try again with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, an asymmetric multiplayer horror title.

Three assassins (with the mythical Leatherface in the lead) will chase four players through the most emblematic settings of the saga. At all times you will have to remain calm, use your wits, set traps and survive every ”chainsaw”. It arrives on August 18.

Crash Team Rumble

Now that Toys for Bob is less busy with Call of Duty, it’s time to give Crash Bandicoot a multiplayer dimension. The next June 20th The interesting and colorful Crash Team Rumble will arrive, which will NOT be a MOBA despite what it may seem like at first.

Two teams (formed by Crash, Coco and other characters from the saga) will compete to get 2000 Wumpa fruits, and for this it will be necessary to overcome obstacles, explore the levels and spoil the party on the contrary. There will be different classes, special combats and game modes.

And the list goes on…

Path of Exile 2

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Kerbal Space Program 2

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

The Division: Heartland

RoboCop: Rogue City

Aliens: Dark Descent

exoprimal

HYENAS

ad infinitum

Endless Dungeon

Goodbye Volcano High

Level Zero

Schim

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

System Shock Remake

Little Devil Inside

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Six Days in Fallujah

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Disney Speedstorm

wrestlequest

mordhau

The First Descendant

The Crew: Motorfest

As you can see, age is just a number. With some exceptions, PS4 will continue to receive great games in 2023 in the coming months, pending to see if it will be the last year of heart attack for the veteran Sony console, or if it will still have a rope for more…

Do you have a PS4? Are you still playing with it despite also having a PS5? We do not know what will happen in 2024, but it is a fact that Sony’s old-gen console He still has a few surprises up his sleeve…