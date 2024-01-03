What happened? AICM denies millionaire theft of drug shipment in customs area

Mexico City Airport denied that a heavy unit was stolen inside customs. (dark room)

This afternoon, Mexico City International Airport denied the theft of a large consignment of drugs in its facilities, after some media reported the theft of a truck loaded with drugs allegedly worth 8 million pesos., In the customs area. the AICM,

For this reason, the airport rejected the information circulated on social networks and announced as of this Wednesday afternoon 7 February, There is no information from the association of transporters, customs agents, cargo agents or any other individual that would allow us to confirm the alleged theft.

According to first information the incident took place around 8:00 am in the warehouse area surrounding the airport and some media also announced that the truck that was allegedly loaded with drugs was “located in the State of Mexico, but without the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Furthermore, the AICM, based in the Venustiano Carranza Mayor’s Office in CDMX, also reported that there are no parking lots within the customs area, nor are there any heavy units that remain on site loaded with goods.

AICM is unaware of the fact of medicine theft. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

He noted that transports that are required to enter the customs area remain there only for a certain period of time and are strictly required to unload their goods.

“Once foreign trade goods are cleared at customs“The responsibility for custody and security lies with importers, transporters and all actors involved in its transfer,” he said in a statement.

In this sense, the airport authorities assured that they maintain surveillance in the area to support the security of daily activities and with full respect for human rights.

For its part, it was announced that the Attorney General’s Office had opened some investigations into the incident.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that the issue of medicines has been a cause of controversy among citizens for more than two years due to shortage of vital medicines in many hospitals of the country.

Due to this fact, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, decided to hold the inauguration in December 2023. megapharmacy, Located in Huehuetoca in the state of Mexico. According to the Tabasco politician, medicines will arrive here from abroad, that is, if they are not found, they will be requested from other countries such as the United States, China.