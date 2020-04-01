What happened and which teams was affected by it?

Layoffs continue in big technology companies: Google And Amazon He revealed that he fired hundreds of employees from various work teams.

Google specifically cut staff in its hardware, voice assistant and engineering teams As part of cost cutting measures.

While e-commerce giant Amazon decided to impose this drastic measure on its employees Prime Video Platform and MGM Studios.

what is behind the solution

The cuts at Google come as the company “Invest responsibly in the company’s top priorities and the significant opportunities that lie ahead,” the technology giant said in a statement.

“Some teams continue to make these types of organizational changes, which involves the elimination of certain functions at a global level”He added.

Google had already announced the elimination of several hundred positions, most of which were in its augmented reality hardware team.

Companies like LinkedIn or Nokia have also cut their staff in recent days

The layoffs come after executives at the company and its parent company Alphabet committed to cutting costs. Google said a year ago it would lay off 12,000 employees, about 6% of its workforce.

And it’s not the only technology company embroiled in a downsizing process. Last year, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) eliminated more than 20,000 jobs in a bid to reassure investors. The group’s shares rose by about 178% in 2023.

what did amazon do

Amazon’s head of studies and streaming, Mike Hopkins, explained that they have “identified opportunities to reduce or disrupt investment in certain areas, as well as We increase our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that have the greatest impact“They said.

The manager said that affected people in the US will be notified on Wednesday morning local time in Seattle (United States), while Employees located in other parts of the world will receive notices later this week.

In this sense, on Tuesday it emerged that the multinational company is finalizing an adjustment in Twitch that will affect 35% of the workforce, or about 500 people. So, this They will join the 27,000 people laid off from late 2022 to early 2023 once the pandemic demand surge subsides.

