What happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Godzilla character?

Summary Unlike other characters, the Brodys did not return to the MonsterVerse after Godzilla 2014.

The lack of character development of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Ford and Elizabeth Olsen’s Elle Brody led to their absence from future films.

Michael Dougherty felt that it was more exciting for King of the Monsters to focus on the Monarch scientists rather than the Brodys.









Neither Elizabeth Olsen nor Aaron Taylor-Johnson returned following their appearance in the MonsterVerse. godzilla 2014, but what happened to the Brodys? It’s hard to believe it took until 2014 for makers to crack an American Godzilla movie, but after the failure of Roland Emmerich’s ’90s adaptation, King of the Monsters needed a time-out. It feels like kaiju have never been more popular with TV series Emperor: Legacy of Demons and toho outing godzilla minus one Keeping him busy in 2023.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire He will also be seen teaming up with his former enemy in 2024. recent cartoonish spectacle Godzilla,kong The films seem a far cry from the almost mournful tone of Gareth Edwards Godzilla, which started the franchise. It treated the titular monster as a force of nature that was almost indifferent to the plight of mankind – and all the more terrifying for it. godzilla 2014 Aaron Taylor-Johnson was cast as soldier Ford Brody, who helps fight against the MUTOs while trying to return to his wife and son.





Elizabeth Olsen’s Godzilla character never appeared in another MonsterVerse movie

The Brodys have yet to return to the MonsterVerse

on the flip side, Ford’s wife Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen) was a nurse, so viewers got a ground-level view of the destruction being caused by the Titans., Sadly, Olsen didn’t get to do much else GodzillaAwesome reaction shots, outside, of Elle reuniting with Ford and her son Sam (Carson Bolde) godzilla 2014 ending. While the film was often great to look at and laid the groundwork for future entries, the lack of character development in its lead characters was definitely an issue.

Every MonsterVerse Entry Features Godzilla Rotten Tomatoes rating Godzilla (2014) 76% Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) 42% godzilla vs kong (2021) 76% Emperor: Legacy of Demons (2023) 89% Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (29 March 2024) N/A





Ford was a bland hero, while the shock death of his father Joseph (Bryan Cranston) was cited as a major problem. Godzilla’s Reviews. Joseph was practically in the lead role during the film’s first act, with the actor himself ending the acclaimed performance. breaking bad,

Trailers for the film made it seem like Cranston had a huge role, acting like he brought real emotion to the role. Once Joseph is murdered, neither Ford nor Elle feel like likable characters. This is partly why neither Taylor-Johnson nor Olsen returned for future Godzilla films – at least, not yet.

Everything We Know About Ford and Elle Brody After Godzilla 2014

Ford Brody gets a big name in King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the crypto-zoological agency Monarch encounters a series of god-sized monsters called Titians. Among these creatures is the mighty Godzilla, who faces off against Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate enemy, the three-headed King Ghidorah. director Michael Dougherty release date 29 May 2019 studio Legendary Pictures, Toho mold Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Bradley Whitford, Randy Havens, Charles Dance, Ayesha Hinds, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Thomas Middleditch Order 132 minutes Budget $170-200 million





It almost felt like Brody’s wouldn’t be back in 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Instead, the focus shifted to Monarch in the sequel. during an interview with slashfilmDirector Michael Dougherty revealed that there was Never A plan to bring back the Brodys, because they felt their story had been told. It was more exciting to follow the scientists instead of the soldiers.

As much as I enjoyed their adventures in the first film, the most interesting characters to me were Serizawa and Graham and the Monarch scientists working behind the scenes. I’d rather be the scientist who studies the creatures versus the soldier who has to fight them. I thought it was more complex and nuanced to see scientists as heroes than another blockbuster focused on soldiers or superheroes. So I really wanted to pass this on to the eggheads going on this adventure together. I also think that after the events of the first film, it’s likely that Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen went off the grid and lived in the woods as far away from monsters as possible and there was no way you could get them back. Can convince to come. Another adventure.





Dougherty makes a logical point about following the Brody clan Godzilla, Ford spends the entire film trying to get back to his family but gets trapped in a battle against the Kaijus. In the finale, he blows up a MUTO nest and barely escapes with his life after a final confrontation between Godzilla and the MUTOs.

After losing both parents in a kaiju disturbance and barely getting back to his family, it makes sense that Ford would take Elle and Sam and go back into the “wilderness” to live a peaceful life. Also, there is no reason why he would be personally called back into battle.

Although the Brodys have not been directly mentioned in any of the MonsterVerse movie follow-ups, In king of demonsThere is a battleship named USS Brodie, It was an honor given to Ford following his actions in San Francisco (via). X/Twitter) And This confirms that Brody was seen as a hero after the MUTO attack,





Will Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson ever return to The MonsterVerse?

What does the future hold for the Brody family?

The MonsterVerse movies have moved on from the Brodys, and there’s little sign they’ll be back, This may be mutual for the actors as well. during 2023 Diversity In conversation with Taylor-Johnson, the star revealed that despite the appearance Godzilla And Avengers: Age of UltronOho “… didn’t really care about themAnd decided to focus on his family instead. Of course, he has since returned to bigger budget projects bullet train gold of 2024 kraven the hunterHowever, it will probably take some convincing to get him to come back. Godzilla Sequel.

After a year of playing the role of husband and wife in

Godzilla

Taylor-Johnson and Olsen will play brother and sister

Avengers: Age of Ultron

,



Elizabeth Olsen has not made any negative comments on them Godzilla appearance but noted in 2023 that after so many years in the MCU, she was ready to take a break and focus on smaller projects (via Diversity, This may mean staying away from blockbuster movies for a while, which will likely eliminate Godzilla (or MonsterVerse) will be out in the near future. Stranger things have happened, but It doesn’t look like the Brodys will be making a triumphant MonsterVerse return anytime soon,

Sources: Rotten Tomatoes, SlashFilm, Michael Dougherty’s ex/Twitterdiversity, diversity youtube