What happened to the actress who played Renesmee Cullen in ‘Twilight’?









The actress and model Mackenzie Christine Foy rose to prominence playing Edward and Bella’s daughter in the “Twilight” saga. She was born in Los Angeles, California and is currently 22 years old.

Her first job was as a model at age 4 for brands like Garnet Hill, Polo Ralph Lauren, Guess Kids, among others. She has also modeled for companies such as Mattel and The Walt Disney Company.

At the age of 8, she began her career as an actress, appearing in episodes of series such as “Charmed”, “Hawaii Five-0” and “Strong Medicine”. Foy then decided to focus on acting.

In 2010, it was announced that the actress would play Renesmee Cullen in the films “Twilight – Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2”. After that, Mackenzie appeared in the cast of the horror film “The Conjuring”, released in 2013.

She also starred in “Interstellar” as a young Murphy Cooper, opposite the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

She also worked in “Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (2018) as the protagonist Clara. She voiced “The Little Prince” in 2015 and starred in “Black Beauty: A True Friendship” in 2020.

These were some of his last works. The actress also has an official profile where she occasionally makes some posts. The most recent photo was published in February 2023.

