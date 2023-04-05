What happened to the creator of Minecraft: depression, racist speeches, defender of conspiracy theories and a sale of 2,500 million dollars – Minecraft

Markus Persson worked on several games after Minecraft, but none of them achieved his enormous success.

markus perssona Swedish video game developer better known as “Notch”, became one of the most important figures in the industry after publishing Minecraft . Since its premiere in phase beta in May 2009 until today, going through its worldwide launch in November 2011 and the gigantic purchase that Microsoft closed for 2,500 million dollars the sandbox with pixel aesthetics has managed to break all industry milestones to become, for a few years, in best selling game ever . And, without Notch’s idea, none of this would have been possible.

However, since Persson sold Mojang to Microsoft to get rid of the ties of Minecraft, the truth is that it has monopolized more covers for the controversial that he has starred in than for the new projects in which he has immersed himself. For this reason, today we have prepared a special telling the story of Notch, one of the most important figures in the history of the industry who, due to his actions outside of it, has ended muted and removed of any type of record related to it.

He developed his first video game at the age of 8

To understand Notch’s story, it is important to move to his childhood. During it, Persson showed interest in video games and in the creation of them, which is why he made his first steps with the development of 7 years through the Commodore 128 his father’s. Thus, he was able to create his first experience with 8 yearsdeveloping a proposal based on the classic text adventures. And this, in the end, led Notch to professionalize your passionwhich is why he was part of teams such as King the creators of Candy Crush which now also belong to Microsoft.

However, it didn’t take long for Notch to start developing titles without the support of any company. For this reason, as reported in jeuxvideo the creative began working on Minecraft, an open world experience that would end up revolutionizing the industry. Such was its impact that, as indicated in said portal, PayPal He acted ex officio to freeze his account in September 2010. The reason? It was not logical that a small developer had an account with more than 600,000 euros. A few months later, Minecraft had passed the million copies solda situation that further increased his account as each copy was sold to 15 dollars.





The success of Minecraft made him lose his mind

Unfortunately, the rise and popularity of his title played against his mental health. From the official launch in 2011 to 2014, Notch worked hard to deliver updates and new content for the gigantic mass of players that did not stop reaching the title. For this reason, Persson ended up so tired that, through a tweet invited anyone interested to buy your Mojang shares to “go ahead” with his life. And that, in the end, generated the interest of Microsoft, a company that he offered $2.5 billion to acquire both the signature and the license.

However, despite fulfilling his wish, this sale began on descent into hell Notch in particular, a figure who used social networks to share hate messages of all kinds. Thus, after pointing out that he was plunged into a deep depressionPersson used his Twitter profile to post racist, sexist, transphobic, and even conspiratorial content. Therefore, Microsoft made the decision to remove all references to the creator that existed within Minecraft. And, in this way, the messages that celebrated his birthday disappeared, he was excluded from the event that commemorated the 10th anniversary and elements such as the “Notch apple” Happened to be called “enchanted golden apple”.

The dark side of the creator of Minecraft

Thus, as we discussed in the previous paragraphs, for years Notch has dedicated his Twitter profile to sharing all kinds of thoughts that haunt your mind. For this reason, the newspaper library produces results of publications in which it attacks profiles of all kinds, stating that, for example, “ if you’re left, wake up: you’re evil ”. To this, we must add racist publications in which he defends that “it’s ok to be white”, Twitter threads with reflections that attack transgender people and a strong defense QAnon theorya Reddit-born belief that defends conspiracies and coups.





According to this theory, families like the Obamas or the Clintons, in alliance with Soros, plan to carry out a coup to end the world order as we know it. However, the defenders of this belief see donald trump as a savior, a figure who seeks to put an end to these conspiracies and other gruesome acts that the liberals would be carrying out. And, as we already mentioned, these are just some of the multiple controversies surrounding the creator of Minecraft.

The game, for its part, follows its unstoppable rise in sales and content. According to the latest sales data, collected in April 2021, Minecraft has managed to sell more than 238 million copies. For this reason, if we take into account the time that has passed since then, it would not be an exaggeration to estimate that, at this moment, the game already comfortably exceeds the 250 million units sold. And, while the title ascends to the Olympus of the middle, its creator joins in his particular descent into hell thanks to his hurtful attitudes for all types of users.

