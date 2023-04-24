What happened to the star after leaving 13 Reasons Why

Katherine Langford rose to worldwide fame as Hannah Baker on Netflix’s teen drama 13 Reasons Why. After the end of the tragic series, the actress continued her promising career in the entertainment industry. In addition to a cut role at Marvel, Langford starred in another series on the platform and already has several projects confirmed for the near future.

“I am very proud to have played this role, and also to have told this story. I think it was my most challenging role, for a lot of different reasons. But also for many reasons, it was the best,” Langford commented on his performance in 13 Reasons Why.

The Netflix series lasted 4 seasons, and came to an end in 2020. Although the series was criticized for treating dangerous topics irresponsibly, the production established itself as one of Netflix’s biggest teen hits.

TheThings website revealed everything fans need to know about Katherine Langford’s post-13 Reasons Why career; see below.

Where is Katherine Langford?

Even while filming the episodes of 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Langford was able to expand her career and act in several interesting projects.

In 2018, for example, the actress played Leah Burke in the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Love Simon. In the film, the actress appeared opposite Nick Robinson (A Teacher), Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Jennifer Garner (De Repente 30).

In the same year, Katherine Langford lent her voice to another project: the adult animation Robot Chicken, known for its bizarre and irreverent episodes.

In 2019, the 13 Reasons Why actress had one of the most important roles of her career. Langford played Meg Thrombey in Knives Out, produced by Rian Johnson.

In the feature, Langford appeared with an impressive cast, formed by Daniel Craig (007), Chris Evans (Captain America), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Jamie Lee Curtir (Halloween), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music).

In 2020, Katherine Langford lived Mara Carlyle in the comedy Spontaneous. In the same year, the actress released the series Cursed on Netflix.

In the plot of Cursed, the star of 13 Reasons Why played the protagonist Nimue. The fantasy series follows the story of King Arthur from the perspective of the Maiden of the Lake, one of the most important characters in the original legend.

Unfortunately, due to low ratings, Cursed was canceled after just one season.

Finally, Katherine Langford had a cut role in Avengers: Endgame. The actress played the older version of Morgan, the daughter of Tony Stark. The scene, however, was not part of the official release.

