What happened when you copied games from an internet booth and brought them home? | Present

Many even copied video game icons online even though they didn’t have internet at home. Photo: Infonote

In the early 2000s, the internet booths began to become popular in Peru. At first, renting an hour of this service was a little high; however, they began to drop over time, there were even businesses that gave away a free hour to their clients, who had to accumulate five visits on a small card. Remember?

At that time, very few Peruvians had internet at home, so many went to the booths to listen to music, talk on MSN Messenger with their friends, check their email, make friends on chat pages, and play various video games. that the owner installed on the computer.

Counter Strike, Gunbound, Tarzan, Hercules, Mu Online, StarCraft, World of Warcraft, GTA: San Andreas or Vice City, Half-Life and Age of Empires are some of the games that yes or yes you were going to find in a cabin, because that the owner knew that many children, adolescents and even adults spent hours trying to pass a level or improve their skills.

What happened when you wanted to copy these games?

Nowadays, transferring a file from one computer to another is very easy, since you can do it through a USB or the cloud. However, in those years, flash drives were not very popular, since their price was quite high. Most people used floppy disks to copy documents, photos, among other small files.

Let’s remember that the 3 1/2-inch floppy disk only admitted 1.44 MB of information, a tiny amount if we compare it with current devices. Because many people, especially children, were unaware of this limitation, they did not hesitate to save the games that were in the internet booth to be able to play them on their home computer.

It seemed like the perfect plan: put the floppy disk and copy all the games that were on the desktop, many even ran the file to verify that it saved correctly. Unfortunately, upon arriving at their home, they were surprised that the icons did not appear and, when you tried to open them, an error message would appear.

Believe it or not, this was a pretty popular mistake at the time. There are even memes that make fun of this practice that did not copy the game, it only limited itself to saving the shortcut, a file that weighed very little (around 1.03 kb). If you made this mistake in your childhood, now you know that you were not the only one.