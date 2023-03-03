What happens if you vote surrender when you destroy the enemy nexus?

League of Legends is a video game that has many interactions. Of course, the the vast majority are known by the entire gaming community. However, there are times when something appears that may not be so well known and we need a video or mention on social networks to echo it. This time we have to talk about one that, although it has been seen on occasion, is not common in the video game. We have to talk about surrender and the destruction of the enemy nexus.

In the Riot Games MOBA we have the possibility of giving up before the game ends. This may be due to the fact that the rivals have a huge advantage and the game cannot be overcome or simply that an ally has abandoned the game and it is barely possible to play.

All players can surrender from minute 10 if there is an AFK player, from minute 15 if we want to use this surrender In advanceAlthough the vote must be unanimous, or from minute 20 if there are 4 players who vote yes. Now, what happens if we use this function when we destroy the enemy nexus?

never press surrender even if the enemy nexus is destroyed

If by chance you are destroying the enemy nexus, never press four players the surrender. In the previous video we can see what happens and, of course, the game will be completely over. But for our team. Indeed, we will see the interaction that the rival nexus is being destroyed, but when it goes down, the camera will go to our base and we will see our base explode.

This is something that you can try in normal games, since you will lose absolutely nothing. However, doing something like this in a ranked queue will imply that our elo will resent, losing both points and MMR in our account. You know, if you don’t want to lose a game that’s already won, don’t play with a tool that can condition you in less than a second.

