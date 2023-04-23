What Harry and Meghan wanted for the coronation ‘was not achieved’

celebrities

April 19, 2023 | 12:34 pm

“What they wanted didn’t happen,” a source tells People of Prince Harry (right) attending King Charles’s coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle (left).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally reached an agreement with the coronation of Harry’s father, King Charles III: Harry will attend without Meghan.

“It got very personal,” a source told People.

Markle, 41, will be staying at her California home with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Harry, 38, will attend the big father’s day alone.

The source continued: “What they wanted was not achieved.” “But at the end of the day, he will be there to support his father.”

Relations between the couple and the rest of the royal family have been strained since Harry’s controversial memoir Spear became a hit, detailing incidents such as an alleged falling out with his brother Prince William, 40, and manipulation of the media by his father Charles, 74.

The biography also made it clear that there is no love lost between Harry and his stepmother, Camilla. they Netflix documentary “Harry and Meghan” also highlighted some bad behavior from the royal family.

“Things are tense,” said a source.

Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. Above, Markle, then Prince Charles and Harry in 2018. Getty Images

Prince Harry’s diary, “Spear”, talks about his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles. Above, Charles (centre) with his sons Harry (left) and William (right) in 2002. Tim Graham’s Photo Library via Getty Images

But Charles said he was “delighted” by Harry’s presence and may have offered the couple an olive branch.

Harry supposedly did not take on an official role in the coronation. However, he may miss his son’s birthday to attend, as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as his May 6 coronation.

Royal biographer Sally Biddle-Smith told People that throwing Archie a party gives Markle an “elegant solution” to skipping the show.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2018. Getty Images

Royal biographer Sally Biddle-Smith tells People that throwing Archie a party gives Markle an “elegant solution” to skipping the coronation. Getty Images

“Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she gets outweighs the support,” the source told the agency.

“It would have meant a lot if Harry hadn’t attended his father’s coronation, but I’m not surprised Meghan didn’t attend given the circumstances.”

