What having a song stuck in your head says about your health

If Miley Cyrus planted “Flowers” in your head, know that you are not alone. Almost everyone has the experience of having a song “stuck in the head”. Usually, this occurs when listening repeatedly to a song with a strong rhythm and melody (like the biggest hit of Miley Cyrus this year).

Music appears in your head and stays there, out of nowhere and often without us wanting it. When looking for something new Spotifythere is always a chance of getting hooked by a “bubblegum” melody.

“Bubblegum” rhythm or melody refers to the part of a song most likely to stick in your head ─ often a snippet of the chorus,” said Dr. Elizabeth H. Margulis, Ph.D., professor at Princeton Universityin the United States, where she is director of the Music Cognition Lab.

The phenomenon, which has been studied since 1885 (long before headphones), is called stuck music syndrome, sticky music, musical imagery repetition, intrusive musical imagery, or, the semiofficial term, involuntary musical imagery.

Research confirms how common the phenomenon is. A 2020 study of US college students indicates that 97% of participants had a song stuck in their head in the previous month, which was similar to findings from a larger Finnish survey conducted more than 10 years ago.

One in five people had a song stuck in their head more than once a day, according to the study. Typical duration was 10 to 30 minutes, although 8.5% said the process lasted more than three hours. The levels of “distress and interference” were mostly “mild to moderate”.

Around 86% said they tried to stop thinking about music — usually through distractions, for example, talking to a friend or listening to other music.

Previous research has found that if music is important to you, the phenomenon tends to last longer and is more difficult to control. And it is believed that women are more inclined to go through this.

“Very musical people can get songs stuck in their heads more often because it’s easy for them to conjure up a certain melodic line,” said Dr. David Silbersweig, physician, director of the department of psychiatry and co-director of the Institute for the Neurosciences of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the United States.

Those who lack “psychological flexibility” may be more bothered by the phenomenon. And the more they try to avoid or control intrusive thoughts (or songs), the more persistent these phenomena become.

“This is in line with research done with obsessive-compulsive disorder on the paradoxical effect of thought suppression,” the study authors wrote in 2020. In fact, people who report experiencing a lot of stress or irritation caused by music stuck in their head are more likely to have obsessive-compulsive signs and symptoms.

Bubblegum tunes have also been linked to other medical illnesses, and even harmless ones can be intrusive and time-consuming. That makes it worth a closer look.

In search of ‘the stick’ of gum songs

The scientists traced the “stickiness” of bubblegum music to the auditory cortex in the temporal lobe, which controls how you perceive music, as well as the deep areas of the temporal lobe that are responsible for retrieving memories. The amygdala and the ventral striatum, parts of the brain that participate in emotion, are also related to the phenomenon.

Experiments using magnetic resonance imaging have identified that “involuntary musical imagery is a common internal experience that recruits brain networks that participate in perception, emotions, memory, and spontaneous thinking,” according to an article published in the journal Consciousness and Cognition in 2015.

These brain networks work together if you connect a song to an emotional memory — that’s when a song is most likely to stick in your head. The “closed loop” of music stuck in your head is usually a 20-second snippet.

Think of it as a “cognitive itch,” as researchers from the Netherlands put it. Sticking can be triggered by associating the melody with a specific situation or emotion. Trying to suppress it only reminds you that it is there, “scratching” the itch and making the situation worse. “The more you try to suppress melodies, the more they acquire momentuma mental process known as ironic process theory,” the researchers wrote.

“It’s also worth pointing out that the phenomenon doesn’t always occur as soon as the music ends,” said Dr. Michael K. Scullin, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor University In the USA. “Sometimes it doesn’t happen until hours later, and sometimes the song that sticks in your head isn’t the last song you listened to.”

These processes have not been fully elucidated, said the professor, “but they probably represent memory consolidation mechanisms; that is, the brain trying to reactivate and stabilize musical memories.” Like changing “radio stations” in your head.

when to worry

The songs that stick in your head are, for the most part, harmless. “They are part of a healthy brain,” said Dr. David. But in rare cases, they indicate some diseases. People with obsessive-compulsive disorder, for example, have been shown to have the phenomenon in times of stress. If this is the case, cognitive behavioral therapy as well as some antidepressants can help.

If it is linked to other signs and symptoms, the occurrence of music stuck in the head should be taken seriously, said Dr. Elaine Jones, neurologist at Hilton Head and member of American Academy of Neurology. “Loss of consciousness or confusion, loss of vision or visual changes, interruption of speech, tremors in the upper or lower limbs” are some of these signs and symptoms, said the neurologist.

“The most worrying thing would be the seizure, but other causes could be the migraine aura. In a younger person, under 20 years of age, this type of phenomenon could indicate a psychiatric illness, such as schizophrenia.” Pharmacological or drug toxic effects or brain injury can also open the frame with songs that can’t get out of your head.

Their discretion: “If sticking persists for more than 24 hours or is associated with other signs or symptoms mentioned above, it’s important to contact your primary care physician to see if something more serious is going on,” said Dr. Elaine. With no other signs or symptoms “it’s more likely just a song that can’t get out of your head.”

Japanese research also indicated that when the phenomenon lasts for several hours it can be linked to depression. If someone has signs and symptoms such as dull mood, insomnia, and loss of appetite associated with having music stuck in their head for several hours a day, treatment can help.

There is another category called “musical hallucinations”, when the person believes they are really listening music, which can be a symptom of depression, although scientists don’t know for sure. Vortioxetine, a drug that can help increase serotonin in the brain, has shown some effect in reducing the phenomenon.

Some research reveals that diseases that compromise the auditory pathway in the brain are linked to musical hallucinations.

How to stop a simple song that won’t get out of your head

There are six easy ways to get them to stop:

You have playlists varied. “Listening to songs over and over makes them more likely to get stuck in your mind,” said Dr. Elizabeth.

Take quiet breaks during the day. “Listening to music longer increases the likelihood of having songs that stick in your head,” said Dr. Michael.

Use your feet. Walk at a slower or faster pace than the beat of the music stuck in your head. This will interrupt your memory of the rhythm and can help you push the music away.

Keep the music. “Listen to the song all the way through,” said Dr. David. If you only listen to snippets of a song, the Zeigarnik effect may prevail. This is the brain’s tendency to remember things that are interrupted more easily than completed.

Distract yourself. Immerse yourself in a book, a movie, work or some leisure activity that requires concentration. “Redirecting attention to an absorbing task can be an effective way to dislodge a song that’s stuck in your head,” said Dr. Elizabeth.

Chew gum. Research shows it interferes with repetitive memories and prevents your mind from “scanning” a song. So enjoy the sound of silence!

