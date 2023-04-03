What hooks are these that conquered Gigi and Bella Hadid?

Whenever a special occasion calls for a hairstyle to match, the hair is filled with fine hairpins that we try to get rid of (with some difficulty) at the end of the day. This is not, however, the case with Fiona Franchimon’s hooks.

Presented as the No. 1 hooks on the market, they are capable of replacing five of the most common hooks, and this is not the only advantage. They don’t have sharp points that hurt, they have a curved shape that offers greater comfort avoiding any kind of pressure, they keep the hairstyle firm all day and don’t mark the hair. And it’s clear that no more reasons were needed to conquer celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid.

There are numerous versions of the hooks created by hair stylist Fiona Franchimon, from the basic black, brown and transparent, to the luxurious hooks made in 18 carat gold or the version with 198 diamonds. Both (the gold and diamond ones) cost more than 10,000 euros and are sold out, but there are other options available: the set of three simple hooks from €29.99, a gold version from €4,981 or the hook with sapphires , for €126,964.46.

The hooks – which were already part of the hairstyles of models at Paris Fashion Week in 2021 – work whether on straight, voluminous, curly or short hair, and on special or practical hairstyles for everyday life, as shown in one of the tutorials.

They are for sale online.