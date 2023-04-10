What if Counter-Strike was a roguelike? Its new game mode has caught me completely off guard

There is no doubt that Counter-Strike is one of the most iconic franchises in multiplayer video games. Giving war for decades, it’s hard to imagine this game like something else than multiplayer PvP. Even so, the community never tires of giving one of its favorite games more uses, and today we have to surprise ourselves with the imagination of its modders.

That’s right ROGUE, the new community-created mode that turns Valve’s popular multiplayer shooter into an unexpected roguelike. According to its creator, this project is going to bring us all kinds of typical elements of the genre: from randomly generated maps Until progression, there is a lot of content in this curious adventure.





ROGUE account with 8 different characters, each with a different type of ability, unique enemies, more than 100 cards that you can collect to modify your hero and a large number of progression systems. Also, if you don’t want to play it alone, you can try this new mode with up to two other friends.

For now, ROGUE it’s in early access, and this comes with associated asterisks. The first is that, as you might expect, you may run into bugs that spoil your experience a bit. On the other hand, the mod will expand in the future with more locations and a new boss.





If you want to try the Counter-Strike roguelike, you can do it very, very easily. If you go to the ROGUE mod for CS:GO page on Steam, you can just hit “Subscribe” to download it. If you have Counter-Strike: Global Offensive installed, the download will start and you will be able to enjoy the title in a very different way.

