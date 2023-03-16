What is age-based bias? – Student Guide

In recent days, a video circulating on social networks drew attention by exposing a flagrant prejudice, but little debated. In the recording, a group of university students from a private Biomedicine college in Bauru (SP) make fun of an older classmate. “Guys, how do you ‘unenroll’ a classmate? She is already 40 years old, she was supposed to be retired” say the three friends. The video generated revolt and gave a name to the abuse, discrimination or inferiority of people based on their age: ageism.

It is a relatively recent term for an old problem. According to a survey carried out by the World Health Organization1 in 6 people over 60 have experienced some kind of prejudice based simply on their years of life. As the suffix “ism” itself indicates, ageism happens in a similar way to other types of prejudice, such as racism and sexism.

Unlike the latter, however, it is an oppression that can happen to anyone: ageism does not necessarily target only older people. Prejudice can occur, for example, when it is generalized that all teenagers are grumpy, or even that those born in the “millennial” generation (1980 to 1995) are lazy and irresponsible.

The consequences of speeches like these are vast, ranging from opportunities in the job market to medical malpractice and psychological harassment. At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, for example, some doctors and media campaigns tried to minimize the gravity of the situation by stating that, as was believed at the time, the virus only severely affected older people.

Other examples of ageism are:

A company only hires people of a certain age for a vacancy;

Health professionals underestimate or overestimate symptoms based solely on the patient’s age;

A government plan to privilege only certain age groups, excluding proposals for other groups;

Infantilize and/or dehumanize elderly individuals, treating them as incapable beings or devoid of independence;

Forcing an older person to retire or step away from their activities;

Ridiculing an individual for their age, attributing stereotyped characteristics and functions to them – such as, for example, telling an older woman to go knit or for a young man to go play.

Decreasing a person’s credibility because of their age, especially in environments such as school or work – for example, not listening to what the older employee says, or not taking the scores made by the young intern seriously.

But how, then, to be anti-agerist – in the same way that people are expected to be anti-racist? A change in the illustration used to signal queues or preferential spaces for the elderly is an example of an attitude in this regard. Before, the design used a human figure walking with a cane and with his hand on his lower back to represent citizens over 60 years old. Now, the design only shows a human figure with the writing “+60” next to it. The amendment was proposed by Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF) and approved by the deputies.

Other names, such as “ageism” and “oldophobia”

As said, the term “ageism” is recent. It was coined about 50 years ago by the average American gerontologist Robert N. Butler. The original term, in English, is “ageism”. For this reason, it is not uncommon to find the word “ageism” in media vehicles or academic articles, as a direct translation from English. However, in recent years the term “etarism” has also come into use, originating from the junction of the word “etário” (Latin for age) with the suffix “ismo”. There is also the term “ageism”.

“Velhophobia” would be a variant of “gerontophobia”, discrimination with everything that involves old age or aging. It would be, within the umbrella of “ageism”, a possible term to refer specifically to prejudice against the elderly or the idea of ​​getting old.

to go beyond

Even recent, the discussion involving “ageism” has been gaining space in the media. A movie recommendation for everyone who wants to reflect on the prejudice against older people in the job market is the American production “Um Senhor Intern” (2015), starring Robert De Niro It is Anne Hathaway. In the story, a 70-year-old man is hired as an intern at an online sales company. The generational shock is inevitable.

Available on Prime Video.

Another nomination is the series “Younger” (2015-2021), a seven-season comedy. The protagonist is a recently divorced mother who, when she got married at the age of 26, left her professional life to take care of her daughter and her husband. Back on the market, she is forced to hide her true age, 40, and lie that she is 26 again to get better job opportunities. Her lie, however, begins to take on unimaginable proportions.

Available on Prime Video.

