What is an 8 minute exercise to tone abs and increase muscle mass?

gain muscle mass and get one flat stomach It is a goal that reveals itself to people. It is known that healthy food and physical activity play an important role, and is a 8 minute exercise ideal for Eliminate fat from body.

Have strong and marked abs This is not just an aesthetic issue.But it also helps you perform everyday tasks more easily and has less risk of back damage when lifting weights.

For this reason, experts highlight some exercises that improve the area to be worked on.

First, it’s important to know that the abdominal muscles are divided into four parts, and there are exercises to work each, which are described here. women’s Health.

rectus abdominis (middle part)

transversus abdominis (deepest)

Plank is an exercise that can be adjusted to your own pace and ability.

It’s okay to do classic sit-ups, but they don’t help work all the stretches. That’s why, in an ideal scenario, you would choose exercises that are more focused.

What is the 8 minute exercise to get a flat stomach and gain muscle?

The routine in question was designed by a British personal trainer joe wicksIs known Body coach.

Its big advantage is that it can be Adjust the speed of movements according to your rhythm and ability, Allows you to perform as many repetitions as possible at once 40 second interval.

Another positive feature is that as your strength increases, you can complete more repetitions before time runs out.

Eight-minute workout routine focused on Plank is one of the most effective exercises for strengthening the abdominals.

Elbow plank is one of the alternatives to this exercise.

And according to the expert, the following practices should always be kept in mind Do them well on the mat and with all safety measures,

Elbow board. Your elbows should be beyond shoulder width and your hands should be completely resting on the floor. Then extend one leg backward at a time, with only the forearm and foot touching the floor.

The plank on the right and left. Side plank on the floor is a similar exercise to front plank but with variations. One of them is the position: on the edge, which is a little more complicated in terms of maintaining balance.

Plank Shoulder Taps. The shoulder tap workout is primarily a core exercise that works the abdominals and obliques. However, the muscles worked also include biceps, triceps, chest, shoulders, hamstrings, glutes, and back.

Side plank also has different variants.

Mountain climbers. Also known as climbers, they are one of the most popular exercises in CrossFit. Lie face down on the floor with your hands and fingers shoulder-width apart. From this position, bend your knees towards the opposite elbow, i.e. lift your left knee under the body towards the right elbow and vice versa. The leg change is done by explosive jumping

Side plank in motion. The exercise involves raising and lowering the hips while maintaining the side plank position with the arms extended and supported.

Plank from elbows to knees. Bend one leg and lift the knee to the outside of the elbow and lightly touch it. Don’t lean to one side or rotate your hips or shoulders. Extend your leg and return to the starting position. Repeat in the opposite direction.

Lack of bicycles. Shorter and more physically demanding than traditional sit-ups. With this exercise you will simulate that you are riding a bicycle due to the movement you make with your legs, which mimics pedaling in the air.

As always, it’s important to light up before starting any physical activity. It is important to consult a doctor, traumatologist or other specialist Providing best advice after proper investigation.

Food is also the key to getting your abs. pictorial photo

On the other hand, if the idea is to change the training routine, you can do so Incorporate KettlebellsBecause it contributes to muscle development.