What is Anxiety and How to Manage It?

Anxiety is an emotional reaction we have to situations that we perceive as threatening, dangerous, or stressful.

Thus, it is normal to feel anxious from time to time, for example, before an exam, a job interview or an important appointment. Anxiety helps us to be prepared and alert for upcoming challenges.

However, when anxiety is excessive, persistent, or irrational, it can interfere with our daily lives and affect our physical and mental health.

Some symptoms of anxiety are: nervousness, restlessness, tachycardia, sweating, difficulty breathing, tremors, dizziness, nausea, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, fear, anxiety or nervousness.

How to manage anxiety?

To manage anxiety, it is important to identify its causes.

Some of the most common causes of anxiety are personal, work, family or social problems, unrealistic expectations, perfectionism, lack of self-esteem or social skills, or past trauma or negative experiences.

Techniques to Manage Anxiety

There are various techniques to manage anxiety. Some strategies that can help you are:

Practice relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation or yoga. These activities help you reduce muscle tension and calm your mind.

You can practice any activity that relaxes you and helps you express yourself, like dancing, singing, listening to music, painting, etc.

Do physical exercise regularly. Exercise releases chemicals called endorphins which make you feel good and improve your mood. Plus, exercise helps you release excess energy and take your mind off your worries. This is a great strategy to overcome anxiety.

Take care of your eating habits. A good diet is very helpful in managing anxiety. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine, alcohol, or tobacco, as these can increase your anxiety.

Try to eat healthy and balanced foods that provide your body with the nutrients it needs.

sleep enough. Sleep is essential for physical and mental health. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night and follow a regular bedtime and wake-up routine. Avoid using electronic devices before bed, as they can disrupt your sleep cycle. If you do not sleep properly then you should consult an expert.

Express your feelings in a good way. Learning to communicate is very important. Don’t suppress or hide what you feel, but learn to express it in the best way possible.

Get help from your family, friends or trusted people. Sharing your problems can help you reduce the burden and find solutions. Deactivate negative thoughts. If you observe yourself, you will see that behind worry there are usually destructive thoughts. Thoughts that tell you bad luck is about to happen. These thoughts are one of the sources of anxiety. That is why it is important to know them and deactivate them.

face your demons. Avoiding anxiety-provoking situations may be a temporary solution, but it does not solve the underlying problem. On the contrary, it may increase your anxiety over time. Therefore, it is important that you face your fears gradually, with professional help if necessary. This way you can verify that they are not as terrible as you think and that you can control them.

anxiety disorders

People with anxiety disorders have persistent worries, intense, extreme, and persistent fears about daily situations. The reason for these worries and fears is not in reality but in our own thoughts.

According to WHO, it is estimated that 4% of the world’s population currently suffers from anxiety disorders. In 2019, 301 million people in the world had an anxiety disorder, making them the most common of all mental disorders.

There are different types of anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or phobias. Each has its own causes, symptoms and treatments. If you think you may have an anxiety disorder, it is best to consult a mental health professional who can evaluate you and provide you with appropriate support.

Memorization

Anxiety is a normal and adaptive phenomenon that we all experience at some point in our lives. However, when it becomes a problem that affects our well-being and our daily functioning, it is advisable to seek help. Don’t resign yourself to living with anxiety. There are treatments and resources that can help you reduce and manage it.

