What is Counter Strike and how is it played? Take note, ‘gamer’

Among the options that gamers have to demonstrate their skills is Counter-Strike (also known by its acronym CS). Since its release in 1999, it has been focused on weapon fighting.

What is Counter-Strike?

Counter-Strike is a first-person shooter video game.developed by the American company Valve. It is available for computers and consoles, so it can be downloaded on Windows, macOs, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox.

According to figures from Valve, it has more than 27 million players per month.

How do you play Counter-Strike?

The classic game mode consists of two teams competing in 30 games. One of the groups is in charge of planting a bomb and taking care of the hostages, while the other must prevent the explosive from going off and has to rescue those who are kidnapped.

Users can also try their luck in one of the six game modes that complement the classic:

wingman: It’s a 2 vs 2 team matchup. So users need to find a partner online to beat the competitor with unique weapons and skills.

Casual: It is a reduced version of the classic mode for those who do not want to play the full 30 games.

deathmatch: Whoever makes the most deaths wins the game. To do this, they have access to a wide variety of weapons.

Arms Race: Teams fight for more powerful weapons. When the player makes a kill they receive a better one; the goal is to have the golden knife.

demolition– On uniquely designed maps, users seek to destroy their opponent by planting explosives.

Flying Scoutman: It’s an 8 x 8 team matchup where you can only use two weapons – sniper rifles and knives. Unlike the other modes, the fight takes place in the air.



