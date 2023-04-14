What is Epic Games? We tell you its history and operation

Epic Games is a company founded in 1991behind video games like Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex and Infinity Blade.

It was initially founded under the name of Potomac Computer Systems by Tim Sweeney in Potomac, Maryland and then released a product called ZZT, action-adventure puzzle video game, which was a huge success for the company.

It is also the owner of four game engines in the industry. For example, each ‘Unreal Engine‘ has full features of video processing, sound processing, and physics that can be extensively modified to suit the specific needs of a game developer who doesn’t want to build an engine from scratch.

The four engines that Epic Games has created are: ‘Unreal Engine 1’, ‘Unreal Engine’ including its 2.5 and 2.X updates, ‘Unreal Engine 3’ and ‘Unreal Engine 4’.

One of its best-known success stories is Fortnite, a video game that was launched in 2017 for consoles and mobile platforms. It had more than 125 million players in May 2018 and it is estimated that he may have earned more than 1 billion in July 2018 through microtransactions.

In that year, the company announced the Epic Games Store, its is a digital video game store as a website and standalone software.

To purchase games, you must initially create an account on the official Epic Games website, which is www.epicgames.com

Then you will be able to view the official store and find the titles that you like the most. the platform too allows access to free games every two weeks, approximately.

One of the options is to enter the ‘app’ Epic Games Launcher, available for macOS and Windows for free or directly from the browser.

