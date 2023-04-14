For many years, Hamachi has been specially used software because it allows you to simulate that other users are on the same LAN, even though they are actually miles away. for example, Hamachi is used a lot for Minecraft groups.

Here we explain about this tool. We will resolve your doubts and you will not be afraid to use this tool to keep alive an online game that no longer works, or a game that allows you to play on a LAN.

What is Hamachi and what is it for?

Hamachi, also known as Lopgmein Hamachi; is a software that allows you to create a virtual private network on demand, and allows you to play in a kind of pseudo online games that no longer have support for online multiplayer, or that don’t have it.

LogMein Hamachi is a VPN host that lets you play safely on LAN-type connections. It serves to trick the PC into thinking that it is on a LAN connection, when it is receiving inputs over the internet. This is ideal for games that had an option for online games, but the servers disappeared but allow LAN games. He also serves to create a gaming group for titles like classic Counter Strike, taking advantage of the fact that they maintain their LAN gaming capabilities, despite the fact that their servers are still active. This is ideal for adding a layer of security to online gaming, and making sure that only people to whom you have personally given access will enter.

What’s better than Hamachi?

There are many other VPN services that allow you to create completely secure private spaces. It’s a matter of finding a VPN that allows you to do the same as Hamachi by allowing several people to connect and pretending that they are connected via LAN.

Is Hamachi paid?

Yes, you have several ways to monetize. First, there’s their built-in installer advertising, which hopes people will inertia-install other programs. It also makes money by allowing larger and more complex connections, whether for large groups of players or for lan parties. By default, it allows you to connect up to five PCs, and there are customized plans to make more crowded connections.

How to access another PC with Hamachi?

On the computer you want to access remotely, go to the Start Menu and search for “Allow Remote Access”, then “Allow Remote Access on this PC”. A window will open with several options, which you must activate depending on the operating system of the PC you want to use to access the PC you are using. The Option “Allow connections only from Remote Desktop with Network Level Authentication” is for Windows PCs of at least WIndows 7 or higher. The “Allow connections from any version of Remote Desktop” option is used if the PC is older.

Once we have done this, on the PC that we want to use to access the PC that has activated the remote access permissions, in the start menu, look for the “Remote Desktop” option, and click on “Remote Desktop Connection”. There we place the name of the PC that we want to access. If you do not know the name of the PC you can find out by right clicking on “My Computer” or “This PC” if you use more modern versions of Windows. Then click on connect and enter the username and password of the connection of the PC you want to access.

How to have Hamachi on Mac?

Hamachi is currently available for Mac OS X 10.6 or higher.

When was Hamachi created?

Hamachi was created in 2004.. Because then the speed of the connections was not very high, the Hamachi network consumption is basically a few KB. This is because no video data is sent, but input in the form of code that has to be read by a client program.

How to start the Hamachi service?

To start the Hamachi service, you must install it, open the programs and register as a user. When you register, you have approximately seven days to validate the email and maintain your username.

How to create a local network over the Internet?

In the Hamachi software, tap the option to create a new network. It is available both in the settings menu and in the networks menu if we are not connected to any network.

We will get the menu of the following image. We will have to give it a network ID, and for security, we will have to put a password. Ideally, this should be a strong password, which might as well be a bunch of letters and numbers and meaningless symbols. We create it in the notepad and write down the password to be able to pass it on to the users who will have access, preferably using the option to delete messages after a while from Telegram and WhatsApp. We will have to enter the password twice, as verification.

Once this step is done, in the software we can see an active network, which will be ours. In it we can see your name, and the number of people connected and the ones we have a limit thanks to the plan we have contracted, or if we are a free user.

How to change the name in Hamachi?

In the system section, there is the option to change the username you use in Hamachi. Although we do not recommend doing it often so as not to confuse the people who are inviting us to their servers. After all, we are entering a network that is connected to someone else’s computer, and trust is necessary.