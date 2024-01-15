What is it and how to avoid “pig slaughter”, the virtual scam through which 75 billion dollars have already been stolen

A new study estimates that more than $75 billion has been stolen from victims worldwide through a pig slaughtering scam, much more than previously estimated.

By: Infobay

Pig slaughter is a scandal that gets its name from the practice of farmers fattening pigs before slaughtering them. It usually starts with a text message from a wrong number. The people who responded are attracted towards cryptocurrency investing. But the investments are fake, and once victims send enough money, the scammers disappear. As unlikely as it may seem, victims often lose hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

This month a Kansas banker was accused of embezzling $47.1 million from his bank as part of a pig slaughtering scam.

People sending the messages are often victims of human trafficking in Southeast Asia. They are lured with offers of high-paying jobs in countries such as Cambodia and Burma, then caught, forced to commit scams, and sometimes beaten and tortured. The United Nations estimates that more than 200,000 people are detained in detention centres.

