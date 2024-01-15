What is it and why has it been honored with Google Doodle on March 11?

About 25 years ago, Google What makes your page stand out is its distinctive minimalism while bringing innovation through your logo. The name of this practice “Slacker“, a brilliant play of words between “Google” and “doodle” in English. In that context, the technology giant surprised this Monday, March 11, with a new tribute: it did so with “.flat white“, a very popular drink in specialty coffee shops.

More than 50 countries around the world produce coffee, a blend so versatile and so linked to contemporary fashion that it often causes confusion. The thing is that in recent decades, the specialty coffee shops that are in vogue today show a new global jargon that baffles even those who feel more comfortable with the old language.

In the letter, an option that applies to the view is “flat white“. What is it and when did it appear? According to the story, its origin is a matter of debate and dates back to the early 80’s: some claim it was born new zealandOthers say it appeared in the cafeteria usa, As far as its preparation is concerned, it is made with a coffee base, specifically an espresso mixed with microfoamed steamed milk.

The main feature by which you can distinguish this option from other coffee drinks is the way of preparing milk. This is because it aims to achieve a soft and silky texture, achieving a perfect balance between the coffee and milk, without affecting any of the other ingredients.

It is also important to make comparisons while giving examples. The milk/coffee ratio varies: Cappuccino And this Latte They are usually prepared with a shot of espresso, while flat white It is traditionally served with two people, which makes it more condensed. In addition, the layer of foam in Flat White, as its name indicates – flat means flat in English – is very thin.

Among the options chosen, flat white is gaining more and more popularity. getty images

The most common method is to serve the milk flat white without separating the froth from the milk. To do this, stir the milk into a light froth in a cup with espresso coffee. This will be the barista’s result: a velvety blend of coffee and milk, with only a small, almost invisible layer of milk remaining. Another way to serve a perfect flat white is to mix a cup of espresso with steamed milk.

How to prepare Flat White?

Heat 150 to 200 ml milk to about 65° without reaching boiling point.

While the dairy drink is heating, prepare a double espresso. It requires about 18 to 20 grams of finely ground coffee to make about 60 ml of espresso.