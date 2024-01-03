What is it like and what will be working at the new Los Hornos Medicine headquarters?

UNLP announced that it is planning to build a new building Oventhe purpose of which will be to build housing Degree in Nutrition and Obstetrics from the Faculty of Medicine, According to reports, where will this place be located A section of the Gambier Railway Estate,

The new building, in the first phase, will contain a series of classrooms, offices, a bar and dining room for students and teachers, administrative offices and related support and service areas.

This new creation aims to respond to the demand of these communities in a decentralized space, Bringing educational activity closer to the community and “bringing activity to an area of ​​the city that is currently highly blighted,” reported UNLP.

It is to be noted that the property was recently transferred to the University to establish an academic and educational centre. knowledge industry, The total area of ​​work will be 2,500 square metres.

Los Hornos Faculty of Medicine (2).jpg An idea of ​​what the space for nutrition and midwifery courses would be like at the Faculty of Medicine in Los Hornos. They will convert the roof of the Faculty of Medicine into the fifth floor as reported 0221.com.arUNLP moves ahead with expansion of Central Building roof school of medicineis located in the so-called Eastern Forest Group On city routes 60 and 118. The proposal seeks to respond to the high demand for the various degree courses and administrative areas of the Faculty with new and adequate physical spaces.

Function, which will add a new surface covered 656.60 m2to expand the central building of that academic unit through the construction of fifth floor on its current roof, Faculty of Medicine (2).jpg The roof of the Faculty of Medicine at 60 and 118, where the fifth floor will be built ,Our strategic plan defines the objectives, programmes, projects and actions to be followed for the future., Infrastructure planning does not escape this projection; Moreover, all this planning is a reflection of an institutional political project that allows the public university to think about the steps and scenarios that might best develop,” commented the Academic Vice President. Fernando Tauber,

Source link