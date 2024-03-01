What is leg twitching? This is how you tone your abs

Leg kicks will help you burn belly fat and replace it with muscle, which will improve your balance, stability and mobility.

You don’t need to go to the gym to strengthen your core. You can do this from the comfort of your home with a series of exercises, which are very easy to do, will help you burn belly fat and replace it with pure muscle. but which ones the best Exercise to make it? A clue: It’s neither planks nor sit-ups. Actually, the right solution is leg twitching -or “flutter flick”-, A common low-impact workout in Pilates classesBarbell exercises and strength training.

It’s true that the name “foot twitch” can cause confusion. But this has nothing to do with tantrums. Nor to propel oneself through the water at swimming speed. In contrast, personal trainer Adrian Rodriguez explains, “It’s a excellent exercise To strengthen and tone the core, especially the lower abdominals. And he also joins in this Can improve both stamina and coordination,

In fact, this expression describes a a routine In which the legs move alternately up and down – like crawling while swimming, but in this case with the face upward and without getting wet!–. Therefore this type of exercise is also called exercise “Squats with alternating leg raises”, We tell you how to do them correctly to achieve the perfect core.

how to do it right

The first thing you need to do is lie face up on the floor – preferably on a mat – and place your arms at your sides. You can also place your palms under your hips or buttocks. To support the lower backWhich will make the exercise a little more difficult and, in the long run, will yield more efficient results.

Practice this for a few minutes every day

The next step is to extend your legs and keep them 15 to 20 centimeters above and closer to the ground while keeping pressure on your lower back. Are you already in position? The moment of flutter comes: alternately move your legs up and down, While one leg goes up a few centimeters, the other goes down and covers the same distance.

flutter your feet while ten seconds Completing one set and doing three per session. Rest about 30 seconds between each session.

Tips for Beginners

But this flapping, is it better to do it quickly or slowly? It depends on the strength and stamina of each person., As the expert points out, “a faster pace can create a workout similar to cardio.” But for beginners it is advisable to follow A slow and steady rhythm, “It is important to maintain correct posture at all times.”

Do you find it difficult to complete a series? Don’t worry: you’ll gain resistance with practice. Go slowly, once you get the hang of it you will be able to flap at full speed. To make it easier and require less effort, here are some move expert: Lift (and keep) your feet off the ground, and/or bend your knees slightly.

take a step forward

Are you already an expert “Finner”? the time has come increase the Demand And do the exercise by placing your feet at ground level (but without touching it).

You can also lift your head and shoulders slightly while looking towards the ceiling – it’s not worth bending your neck – and be careful not to arch your back.

You will gain mobility and avoid back pain

This isn’t just an aesthetic benefit of showing off that famous “tablet” at the pool or beach. Leg flips strengthen the core muscles – the abdominal, back, pelvic, gluteal and deep spinal muscles – which has countless positive effects on your entire body. Among others, “improved balance and stability and low back painAs well as greater resistance and mobility,” highlights the expert.