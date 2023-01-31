What is MMR in League of Legends?

Trying to scale in League of Legends is very difficult because there are so many factors to consider. If this is your first season trying to qualify, the first thing you want to know is your MMR. However, it is very likely that you do not know what MMR is. This strange term is widely used in competitive gaming and if you want to climb in League of Legends, you’ll want to know what MMR is.

MMR in League of Legends explained

MMR stands for Match Making Rating. This rating represents your skill level and is supposed to help you match up with players who have the same skill. MMR comes into play during ranked matches, though when it’s very early in the season and everyone is unranked, you may be up against weaker or stronger players as everyone is still ranking. However, don’t be discouraged by this as you won’t lose LP during placements.

MMR will affect how much LP you will lose or gain. For example, if your MMR is significantly higher than your rank, you’ll get more LP from wins. So let’s say you have an MMR from a Gold player but you were placed on Silver. The game will reward you with more LP to try to push you into the Gold division so that you get the correct placement. However, once you hit Gold, you’ll see smaller LP gains since you’re in the right location at the right time. If you want to see those big wins again, you need to increase your MMR by winning more games and improving your skill.

Unfortunately, if your MMR is lower than your rank, if you lose a match you will see significant LP losses if you lose a match and see small LP gains. So, that’s why it’s important to improve as a player so as not to fall at this point.

How to check your MMR in League of Legends

There is no official way to check your MMR for League of Legends, and unfortunately many of the websites that were able to unofficially check it no longer work due to Riot changing their policy on creating alternate products for their ranking systems. The only way to get an idea of ​​what your MMR is is to see how much LP you gain or lose after each match. If you see that you’re winning a lot, that means your MMR is higher than your rank, so your skill level is higher than what you’re on. However, if you are losing more than you are gaining, then your MMR is lower than your rank.

