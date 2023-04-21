What is Portals Everywhere in Minecraft Legends: How to play, rewards and more?

The Lost Legends and Myths mode in Minecraft Legends has a fantastic adventure to explore, but what is Portals Everywhere in Minecraft Legends and how can you play? Here you have all the information you need.

Minecraft Legends offers a wide variety of adventures to take part in, from annihilating the Piglins in the campaign to building a powerful army capable of destroying other players in Versus Mode, or exploring the brief experiences in Lost Legends and Mythos.

So, what is Lost Legends and Myths and what is Portals Everywhere? More importantly, how can you participate in the monthly adventures and get those exclusive rewards? We’ve got everything you need to know to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

What is Lost Legends and Myths?

Lost Legends and Myths is an ever-changing game mode that is separate from the campaign or PvP experience, Versus Mode.

With new adventures every month, this game mode is where you go to try out what are essentially mini-games. Some require survival and protection, while others will be completely different. In addition to the mini-games, you’ll be able to purchase different experiences and acquire a fun creator that could allow you to create your own, although its use has not yet been confirmed.

What is Portals Everywhere: How to play and rewards?



What is Portals everywhere?

Portals Everywhere is the first Lost Legend in the Lost Legends and Myths game mode. It can be played solo or with friends and is quite a chaotic adventure.

Basically, you spawn in a village with no defenses. Then you have very little time to use your Allays to gather resources and build some protection before the first wave of Piglins arrives. Survive 20 waves and you will complete the mission.

How to play Portals Everywhere

To play Portals Everywhere in Minecraft Legends, you will need to head over to the Lost Legends and Myths game mode. Once there, the mode will be waiting for you in the section. Just select the game, invite friends or play alone and the game will start.

Rewards from Portals Everywhere

Upon completing all 20 waves of Piglins, you will receive the Buster Hero skin for your character.

This skin can be equipped on your hero in both solo, co-op, and PvP adventures, allowing you to show off your prowess as a fighter and defender.