What is soft hiking, the viral exercise of walking in nature

It turns out there’s a thing called

gentle walk is redefining the traditional view of hiking and has suddenly gone viral online for its fascinating combination of undemanding exercise, mindfulness, and nature. It’s about reconnecting with yourself

you strengthen body and mind, This is a type of “gentle hiking”.

If you’re looking for a way

Make the most of being outside, get some exercise and immerse yourself in nature, then this gentle hiking trend might be for you. If you haven’t heard of soft hiking, here’s everything you need to know and how to get started.

what is soft hiking



Soft hiking is the low-impact activity that’s redefining it

‘Traditional hiking’ approach, This experience focuses on immersing you in nature and exploring the environment on your own and at your own pace, keeping you alert and open to sensory experiences.

In addition to the physical benefits that can be gained from walking outside, the mindfulness aspect that slow walking enhances allows for moments of mental peace and an improvement in overall mood. It’s about approaching hiking with a different perspective. Light walking is an experience rather than a challenge, and it focuses on listening to your body’s signals.

walk more consciously,

Light walking is the best way for anyone to stay fit. It is free and has no time restrictions or pressure to achieve certain goals. Now the idea of ​​”soft” activities has taken over social media and it’s up to you

makes you feel good without painTake time for yourself and nourish your body and soul.

Benefits of gentle walking



it just is

enjoy time in nature And move your body slowly. There is no need to climb high mountains or climb steep hills. Mindful walking at any level has a variety of benefits, including

Decreased risk of heart disease over 40.

Plus, whether you’re a casual hiker or an experienced mountaineer, there’s a lot to offer on foot.

mental health benefits, It’s a smart way to reduce stress and anxiety, and helps increase relaxation by providing an opportunity to practice mindfulness in an outdoor space.

walking on uneven terrain

Improves heart health By providing excellent low-impact aerobic exercise. And did you know that nature meditation has also been scientifically proven to reduce blood pressure and improve heart rate variability?

How to start



Soft hiking is for all ages and conditions, including beginners and those looking to

More comfortable outdoor experience, It is characterized by enjoying nature, contemplating scenic views, and performing low-impact physical activity while practicing mindfulness.

A

soft hiking hike It can be as long or short as you want, adapted to the type of terrain you like or find most accessible, and can be approached as slowly (or quickly) as you want. Walking on a sidewalk or choosing a flat path is an accessible and equally enjoyable way to enjoy the outdoors.

Woman walking calmly through the snow in sports clothes. / Instagram @joja



Discover local routes and use search filters like distance and difficulty to find the routes that best suit your intentions and goals. dress and wear layers

Comfortable, breathable and climate-friendly clothing, Make sure you wear sturdy, comfortable shoes or boots with good grip for hiking.

Also interesting is a backpack that distributes the weight between both shoulders and perhaps one that has a hip strap. A properly fitted backpack should be placed in the middle

70 and 80% weight on hips And the rest on the shoulders. The weight should be kept near your back and should remain there without much movement while going up and down.

The key to soft hiking is that it is not only light hiking, but

you will practice mindfulness, It should be a conscious path in which you connect with yourself and nature. You must breathe, relax, feel the ride. And do it all at your own pace and without any demands or challenges other than to feel good.