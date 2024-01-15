What is Thalassophobia – Health and Wellbeing

Thalassophobia is an irrational or excessive fear of the sea, the ocean and its depths. It not only appears when a person is physically exposed to the ocean, but it can also be triggered by a photograph or imagination. This sea phobia can seriously affect the quality of life of those who suffer from it, causing extreme anxiety, panic attacks and avoidance of any sea-related activity.

Symptoms of Thalassophobia

In some people this fear of the sea produces several symptoms that can vary from person to person and which affect well-being and quality of life. The most notable are:

anxiety and panic attacks

In this type of phobia they can experience intense levels of anxiety, which in many cases can lead to panic attacks when near the deep sea. In the most extreme cases, the person may have these seizures when he or she imagines situations close to them or sees images.

This symptom can result in a rapid heart rate, sweating, trembling, difficulty breathing, and a feeling of extreme fear.

avoidance

People who suffer from thalassophobia actively avoid situations that are related to or involve the sea, the ocean, and in the most complicated cases, in addition to trying to avoid imagining deep water places, even Also watch pictures or videos related to the sea. Staying away from the ocean and its depths may affect your ability to participate in recreational or tourist activities involving water.

All this is due to the unpleasant sensations that a person feels when he is near a large body of water. This may not be a problem for a person who lives away from the coast, but if the person lives near the coast, it may prevent him from functioning normally in his daily life.

Worry

Feelings of uneasiness, insecurity and panic are common when faced with the prospect of being near the ocean or deep water. The reasons for feeling restless when a person faces this fear are: inability to relax, feeling of urgency, difficulty concentrating, mental restlessness and feeling of being trapped, etc.

cognitive system

One of the symptoms of thalassophobia are intrusive and persistent thoughts about the dangers that the person imagines in the water, disastrous situations, intense worries about the unknown in the sea. It is very difficult to get rid of these destructive thoughts, which cause extreme distress to the individual and lead to symptoms of anxiety.

Some of the most frequent thoughts are starting to think that something is going to come out of the ocean floor to attack them or that the person concerned is going to drown without treatment and will not be able to reach the shore in any way.

fight or flight reactions

In extreme cases of thalassophobia, some people may experience autonomous fight or flight responses when faced with this phobia. This produces a physiological response to the perception of imminent danger, which can lead to impulsive behavior or overreaction.

interferes with daily life

This last symptom is the one that can most affect a person suffering from thalassophobia. Social events related to the sea, traveling or even living in an area near the coast can be a very unpleasant experience for people who have this phobia and it can spoil their life when it comes to doing any activity. Does.

In case of people who live away from the coast and do not have to travel there, they will not have any problems in their daily life, unlike people who live near the coast or do not have to do any type of activity near the coast. Have to do. ,

To conclude, looking at the symptoms and treatment of thalassophobia helps us understand the importance of identifying and treating this phobia effectively. The key to overcoming thalassophobia lies in empowering yourself with the right knowledge and tools to face the fear effectively. In this process, it is often important to find a good professional who can help you. In this sense, there are few psychologists specialized in these matters in Barcelona, ​​but surely you can also find a psychologist in your city. As people share more information and experiences about thalassophobia, we can create a community of support that will allow sufferers to overcome their emotional limitations and take courageous steps towards freedom.

Source: PsicologiaYAutoAyuda_Com