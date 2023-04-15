What is the A24? Producer has dominated cinema and streaming

Completing practically a decade in the market, A24 dominated the last Oscar, taking all the awards in the acting categories, in addition to best film and best director for Tudo em Todos o Lugar à Simtempo, and the top 10 of Netflix with the series Treta , starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

A24 was founded in 2012 in New York by three friends Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, who decided to leave their jobs in the film industry to start their own independent studio. The name came from a highway in Italy where Daniel Katz was passing when he decided to create his company.

Initially, it only distributed films by budding directors. One of the first successes was Spring Breakers: Dangerous Girls (2012), directed by Harmony Korine. The film drew media attention by featuring former Disney actresses like Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hughens in sexy roles as burglars.

The following year, they distributed the film Bling Ring, by Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola.

Always aiming at films with small budgets, giving a lot of creative freedom to its directors and screenwriters, A24 bet on films outside Hollywood standards that caught the attention of critics and the public of independent festivals.

In 2016, the distributor appeared for the first time at the Oscars with the films Ex Machina – Artificial Instinct, Amy and Jack’s Room. Ex Machina won best visual effects, Amy took best documentary and Room of Jack won best actress for Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

First film produced by A24 won Oscar

In 2016, A24 produced its first film on a budget of just $1.5 million: Moonlight, which became the lowest-budget production to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Nominated in eight Oscar categories, the film still took the awards for best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali and best adapted screenplay.

The producer continued to bet on independent festivals and contracts with major distributors such as Netflix and Prime Video. The studio stands out for an almost 100% online promotion strategy and for betting on new talent with out-of-the-box ideas.

In recent years, A24 has produced acclaimed films such as Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019), Uncut Gems (2019), Death Mark (2022), Pearl (2022) and many others, as well as unveiling filmmakers such as Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, Ti West and, most recently, Oscar winners Daniel Kwan, one of the founders of A24, and Daniel Scheinert.

