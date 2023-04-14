What is the average Pokémon GO player like? Result will surprise you | Video game

Although this may be surprising, it’s important to remember that each player has their own motivations and goals. Photo: composition LR/Niantic

The usual Pokémon GO player profile is not what you might expect. According to the vice president of the developer company, Ed Wuthe average title player is a singaporean grandmother who walks with his senior group for 30 to 60 minutes each morning as part of his social and exercise routine. The main goal of these players is to catch Pokémon with their friends, and they rarely participate in raids. This is interesting because it goes against the popular belief that gamers of PoGO they are mainly young.

Despite the fact that the Pokémon community has ‘been on fire’ over the new security measures, niantic in the mobile game, it is important to highlight that these measures could have been taken to satisfy this average player profile. If the main goal of these players is to walk around and socialize with their friends while catching Pokémon, raids may be too challenging or exhausting for them. Therefore, it is possible that the measures are intended to keep these players engaged and motivated.

While the average Pokémon GO player profile may not fit most stereotypes, it’s important to remember that each user has their own motivations and goals. While most gamers may be driven by competition and conquest, others may be more interested in the social aspect of the platform. By understanding that not all gamers are the same, developers can create more diverse and engaging experiences to meet the needs of different groups of people.

Pokémon GO is a game of augmented reality released in 2016 by Niantic. The title allows players to catch, train and battle with the creatures of the GameFreak saga in the real world through the use of the camera and GPS location of their mobile devices. Since its release, it has evolved significantly with the addition of new generations of Pokémon, social features like trading and friends, and live events. It has also faced criticism for a lack of content in the early years, as well as controversies surrounding player security and data privacy. Despite the years, the game has maintained a loyal player base and continues to be one of the most popular augmented reality titles on the market.