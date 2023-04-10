What is the Buffons League? The big league to ‘Save LoL’

Although League of Legends is a title that gives a lot of itself on its own, there are occasions that neither esports not even Riot Games are capable of giving it more hype. That is why many times it is the community itself that decides to take a step forward and provide the entire audience with new content related to the MOBA. The clearest example in recent history is the SoloQChallengethat great challenge that was born from the hand of Elm Cherto «elmiillor»and that over the years has gained incredible popularity around the world.

Weeks ago, a premise was put on the table that, although it is not completely necessary, it is true that it has allowed the Spanish community to unite to create a new project. The ‘Buffons League’similar to kings leaguehas been born by the hand of several prominent personalities from the League of Legends community, including Alejandro Cotrina «kuentin» and Pablo Suarez «BloopGG«.

All about the Buffons League

During the Esportmaníacos program on April 10, Bloop himself stopped by to explain a little about how this league works, as well as reveal more details about its rules. The first thing that Bloop made clear is that the teams will decide among themselves the format who want or can play, such as one, three or five maps. In the event that the agreement does not come to fruition, will be played in a BO3 according to the rules. Far from it, other formats can also be played as a 3v3 either 1v1 in the event that some members of the teams cannot play, as long as both clubs reach an agreement.

Besides, the teams will only be able to sign if they lose the previous day and each player can only spend one day in that team. In another order, at least one person must broadcast the game live. it can be done scrims when you want and against the team you want. There will be no obligation to broadcast these matches.

After each day we will meet a special live in which players can sell themselves. The teams will also be able to attend to try to get someone to sign if they need it. What Bloop has made clear is that People won’t leave your team if they don’t want to.unlike what happens in the Kings League.

In total we will find ourselves in front of a total of 20 teams and it will be played in a mode Single Round Robin and a total of 2 days per week will be played. Finally, Bloop has highlighted that some teams will receive nerfs and even Werlyb will have to play by a special rule every game.

Below we show you the names of all the clubs that will participate in the Buffons League:

Team LVP

Esportmaniacs Team

4x100ters (Riot Games Spain)

Bad Influence

The method

The Mafia Chickens

TFT equipment

team goggles

chinagap

femnatic

team koi

chargefortweeting

Riders Team

SK Boobs

Wild Rift Team

Golfos FC

Zz’Rot

jokers

Peitos da Cabritinha

Mandanga Team

